Your Preston North End headlines for Sunday, 20 July

Lang’s absence from Pompey clash

Reports surfaced on Saturday that PNE had seen a £2million bid for Callum Lang rejected by Portsmouth. The former Wigan Athletic man joined Pompey in January 2024 and scored 10 Championship goals last season. He was absent from the club’s pre-season friendly against Crawley Town but, as highlighted by The News, the forward was always expected to miss the game as he works his way back from a hamstring blow.

Fratton Park faithful react to ‘bid’

News of North End’s reported offer for the 26-year-old sparked a pretty strong reaction from Portsmouth supporters. Lang has one-year left to run on his contract at Pompey, but the club have a one-year option which they can trigger. The overwhelming verdict, from fans on social media, was that Lang is worth well in excess of £2m. Journalist Alan Nixon suggested on Saturday that a deal is ‘unlikely’ due to price.

Scoring trial for Shay Reid

The Cliftonville teen striker spent this week with PNE’s academy, playing two games against Sheffield Wednesday and Wrexham. He netted against the Owls and then scored a further two goals versus Wrexham, with one assist provided in each match. The 16-year-old has previously been on trial at Celtic, with Aberdeen, Luton and Wrexham all credited with interest in his services.

Posting on X this weekend, Liam Reid said: ‘What a week for Shay!! 3 goals 2 assists in 2 games.. A birthday week to which he will never forget, I just want to thank all @pnefc for giving Shay this opportunity & for their amazing hospitality, we as a family really appreciate it… Shay Reid scores goals…’

Heckingbottom reviews Spain trip

When asked by iFollow PNE if he’s got what he wanted out of the pre-season camp, the North End boss said: “Yeah, I’ve just been saying to Macca that I think I’ve enjoyed this pre-season more than any I’ve had, because I’m not a big fan.

“But, we are half way through and yeah, I don’t know if it’s me just getting used to them and the fact they are friendlies or, also, just getting my head around the fact they are necessary - for the fitness and for everything.

“As much as I want the games to be competitive, the season to start and for the points to be on it, I have enjoyed pre-season so far, yeah. We will train again Sunday before we leave, which will be important again.”

Familiar face drops in

Bambo Diaby left PNE two summers ago but with him now at Elche, the 27-year-old made the trip to the Oliva Nova Sports Center to take in the game and catch up with former team mates and staff.

Speaking to North End’s media team, Diaby said: "I never lose that feeling for Preston, you know? Preston gave me the opportunity to come back into professional football so I will never forget that.

“And, it's not only words, you know? Preston is always in my heart and it was very nice to see all the lads... very happy to be with them. When I was with them there you feel like you never moved from Preston and that's the feeling I will keep with me. I wish the best for all of you guys this season. Hopefully, you do very well because you deserve it."