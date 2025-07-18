Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

A goalless draw for Paul Heckingbottom’s side out in Spain against the La Liga club

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston North End played out a 0-0 draw with Getafe at the Oliva Nova Sports Center on Friday evening.

The Lilywhites utilised 20 players over the course of the contest in Spain, in what was the first team’s third run out of pre-season. It was the La Liga side who saw a chance fall their way early doors, but Liam Lindsay was there to charge down the effort from inside the box.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Summer signing Daniel Iversen then produced a big save to deny former Southampton midfielder, Juanmi, after he raced through one-versus-one. The Dane was then called into action again before the break, tipping a Mauro Arambarri free-kick over the bar.

PNE had limited the top flight Spanish outfit to few opportunities but it was Iversen who made the first stop of the second half, reacting well to palm Adrian Liso’s swerving strike behind for a corner.

Having worked hard in the heat, Preston eventually fashioned a chance of their own with trialist Andrija Vukcevic picking out loan signing Daniel Jebbison with a pinpoint cross. The Canadian connected well but steered his volley over the crossbar.

Two more big openings came along before the final whistle, one for either side. Carles Alena had a glorious chance to convert from close range but placed his effort wide, before Mads Frokjaer did the same from 18 yards - after a neat Will Keane pick out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PNE starting XI: Iversen; Lindsay, Hughes, Small, Vukcevic, Thordarson, McCann, Carroll, Jebbison, Osmajic. PNE subs used: Valentin, Storey, Gibson, Kamara, Mawene, Potts, Brady, Frokjaer, Keane. PNE subs not used: Cornell.