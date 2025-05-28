Preston North End striker Milutin Osmajic | AFP via Getty Images

A report has emerge which claims Cadiz inserted a sell-on clause in the £2.1m deal that saw Milutin Osmajic move to Preston North End in 2023

Preston North End will have to relinquish 30 percent of any profit they make on Milutin Osmajic - if a decision is made to part company with the striker before his contract expires in 2027.

That’s according to Spanish media outlet Radio Marca Cádiz, who claimsthe savvy Segunda División side included the sell-on clause in negotiations for the Montenegro international’s club-record £2.1m transfer to Deepdate in 2023.

Since then Osmajic’s reputation as a reliable goalscorer has risen, with 23 goals scored during his two seasons to date at North End. That included 15 in all competitions this season and nine in the league as Paul Heckingbottom’s side survived a nervous end to their 2024-25 Championship season.

There have been issues along the way, though, with the 25-year-old banned for eight games in the autumn after biting Blackburn defender Owen Beck. An allegation of racism was also made by Burnley’s Hannibal Mejbri during PNE’s FA Cup victory over the Clarets in March.

That hasn’t stopped clubs from across Europe, however, keeping a close eye on Osmajic’s progress at Deepdale, with sides in Portugal, Turkey, France and Spain reported to be watching his situation with interest. Meanwhile, Peter Ridsdale confirmed to the LEP in February that enquiries were made for the striker’s services in January - proposals that were ‘laughed off’ by the club at the time.

But if more serious approaches are made either this summer or future transfer windows before the expiry of his contract in 2027, then Cadiz will reportedly be entitled to 30 percent of any profit made.

PNE boss keen to keep Milutin Osmajic

Given his impressive numbers this season, which includes three assists, North End would not be surprised if clubs stepped up their interest in Osmajic during the forthcoming transfer window.

For Heckingbotton that’s a tell-tale sign that the player has done a good job for the Lilywhites - something he takes personal satisfaction in.

Nevertheless, the PNE boss remains keen to retain the front man’s services. Speaking to the LEP in April, Heckingbottom said the 25-year-old is only going to get better as a player.

“He’s a good player. I think there's more to come from him,’ he said.

“ I think he's coachable and wants to learn and tries to take things on board as well. So yeah, I look forward to working with him. I think I only see good things from him as a footballer and think that he can get better.”

Peter Ridsdale: Milutin Osmajic will continue to attract interest

Milutin Osmajic celebrates scoring against Charlton in last season's FA Cup | Getty Images

Osmajic is set to link up with his Montenegro team-mates in the coming days as they prepare to take on Czechia in a World Cup qualifier on June 6, before facing Armenia in a friendly a couple of days later.

The striker is yet to score for his national side this season. But if he does next month, then it’s only going to enhance his reputation further.

Speaking in February, Ridsdale said an enhanced player profile can only be good news for the club going forward.

“Look, Milutin will continue to attract interest as he, hopefully, will carry on scoring goals,’ he said. They're the players that everybody wants. We had no permanent offers for Milutin this (January) window.

“We had a couple of enquiries about loans which we just laughed off. Why would we loan him? I'm not being funny but you know he's a goal scorer and has immense value which is growing every day. So, we had no permanent offers but we've had some interest and if that continues to grow, because he's scoring goals, that can only be good for the club.”