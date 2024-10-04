Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Preston North End will be without their top scorer for over a month after a decision was made to suspend him.

Preston North End will be without striker Milutin Osmajic for eight games, after he accepted an Football Association charge of violent conduct.

An incident occurred in the Lancashire Derby against Blackburn Rovers on September 22, in which Osmajic was alleged to have bitten Blackburn Rovers defender Owen Beck. Osmajic at the time was given a yellow card, but retrospective action has been taken to deliver him a further punishment.

An independent regulatory commission has given Osmajic, an eight-match suspension and have fined the striker £15,000.

As a result of his ban, he will miss games against Burnley, Coventry City, Norwich City, Plymouth Argyle, Arsenal, Bristol City, Sunderland, and Portsmouth. He will be next be available for selection for their Sky Bet Championship clash with Derby County on November 23.

A club statement read: “Preston North End acknowledge the decision of an independent Regulatory Commission to give Milutin Osmajić an eight-match suspension and fine the striker £15,000.

"PNE will be making no further comment until the independent Regulatory Commission's written reasons have been published."

A statement from the FA read: "Preston North End's Milutin Osmajic has been given an eight-match suspension and £15,000 fine for misconduct during their match against Blackburn Rovers in the EFL Championship on Sunday 22 September. The forward admitted that he committted an act of violent conduct around the 87th minute by biting an opponent. An independent Regulatory Comission imposed his sanctions following a hearing. Its written reasons will be published in due course."

Since the game against Blackburn, Osmajic was allowed to play in two more fixtures. He was instrumental in the 3-0 win against Watford in midweek, scoring a brace. The 25-year-old is the club's top scorer this season with five goals in 10 games.

Osmajic has been called up to represent Montenegro this month for their UEFA Nations League fixtures against Iceland (October 11) and Wales (October 14). He will be available to play in those matches, as well as their games in November, but will be unable to play any competitive first-team fixtures for PNE.