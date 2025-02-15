Burnley midfielder Hannibal Mejbri | Getty Images

Burnley midfielder Hannibal Mejbri has accused Preston North End striker Milutin Osmajic of racism in a post uploaded onto social media sites Instagram and X on Saturday.

The Tunisia international took the action following a 57th-minute incident during the latest Lancashire derby at Deepdale.

It has been alleged that Montenegro international Osmajic said something to the former Manchester United player, which left him visibly furious and prompted him to complain immediately to Clarets boss Scott Parker and match official Andrew Kitchen.

Play was halted momentarily before resuming. Although, Hannibal was later substituted and replaced by Josh Brownhill on 71 minutes.

It has since emerged that Burnley have subsequently reported the incident. Meanwhile, in a statement released by PNE, the club have said that Osmajic ‘strongly refuted the claims of a comment made towards Hannibal Mejbri in a post-match meeting with today’s match officials’.

An investigation will now be launched. But taking matters into his own hands, 22-year-old Hannibal said he would not stay quiet on what he alleges happened during Saturday’s game.

Posting on both Instagram and X, he wrote: ‘I will not be silent about what happened today. I will always call out racism whenever I hear or see it. That is the only way we change as a sport and a society.

‘I am a strong person but nobody should have to experience this disgusting abuse on the pitch.’

The statement issued by Preston North End following Saturday’s event added: ‘The club feel it is unjust and inappropriate to post social media comments presuming guilt until there is the opportunity for a full investigation to take place.

‘Preston North End utterly condemn any incidents of racism or discrimination wherever and whenever they occur, however Milutin Osmajić categorically denies the allegations made against him today.

‘No further comment will be made at this time.’