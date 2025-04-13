Preston North End's Milutin Osmajic | CameraSport - Dave Howarth

PNE boss discusses his number 28’s season

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston North End boss Paul Heckingbottom would not be surprised by summer transfer interest in Milutin Osmajic, but is keen to keep improving the striker.

The Lilywhites signed the Montenegrin from Cadiz in the summer of 2023, for a reported club record £2.1million fee. He has gone on to score 22 goals in 73 appearances for the club, with 14 added to that tally this campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Osmajic is under contract at Deepdale until 2027 and clubs in Portugal, Turkey, France and Spain are said to have kept an eye on the front man. Heckingbottom labelled the 25-year-old as a ‘20 goal striker’ after the recent draw with Cardiff City; enquiries in the summer would therefore not be much surprise.

“I hope so because it shows... I think he's done well,” said Heckingbottom. “He’s a good player. I think there's more to come from him and that's why I said what I said, because I think he's coachable and wants to learn and tries to take things on board as well. So yeah, I look forward to working with him. I think I only see good things from him as a footballer and think that he can get better.”

Noise around Osmajic hasn’t been in short supply this season. While he has chipped in with his fair share of goals, the forward received an eight-game ban for biting Owen Beck while racism allegations have been made against him by Hannibal Mejbri.

Heckingbottom stressed the severity of that case, while admitting the striker cost his team with the former incident. As far as day in, day out is concerned, he has enjoyed coaching the No.28. He also believes Preston can do better with their treatment of overseas recruits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He's fine,” said Heckingbottom. “He’s a good lad. I think it's something we have to look at as a club, if we sign people from different cultures... different ways of behaving, what's normal, what's acceptable... I'm just talking day-to-day life.

“I think we as a football club we can support players like that better - adapting to English ways and just lifestyle. Not football, not on the pitch, not around here, but just fitting in and understanding what it's like living over here.

“More support... how quickly we can get them to speak in English if that’s an issue coming over for certain players. Support for families, yeah, there's so much more you can do to integrate them. Football, it’s the easy bit. But it's like today, I'm probably with the players for five hours today.

“The other 19 hours, where's the support if they need it? So, yeah, I think that's more the thing. Having easier access to support, to things they need, any facilities they need. Yeah, I think you can make them adapt to the British culture if you like, a lot quicker.”

Your next PNE read: Another Preston North End injury blow confirmed