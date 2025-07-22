Kaedyn Kamara in action versus Liverpool | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

The Irish club have confirmed the loan signing of the PNE man

Cork City have signed Preston North End midfielder Kaedyn Kamara on loan for the rest of their season.

The League of Ireland Premier Division are bottom of the table, with a dozen matches left to play. Kamara links up with fellow North End youngster, Kitt Nelson, at Turner’s Cross.

Nelson has made 22 appearances for the club, scoring five goals. Kamara will hope to make a short-term impact as Cork look to push themselves into the relegation qualification spot.

On joining Cork, he said: “It’s very good to get it done. I’m buzzing to be here and get started. I saw my teammate Kitt Nelson come here and do very well. I know a few other lads here, like Harry Nevin. I’ve heard a lot of good things about the city and the club. It’s a big club, so hopefully I can do well.”

Kamara made his first team bow at PNE in January 2023, at home to Huddersfield Town in the FA Cup. He signed a professional contract until 2027 this summer, and featured in the pre-season friendlies against Liverpool and Getafe.

It’s a third loan spell of his career to date, with the midfielder - who has been a world kickboxing champion - having spent time at Workington in 2024 and Marine earlier this calendar year.

City boss Gerard Nash said: “I am very pleased to get Kaedyn on board. He’s an energetic midfielder with a great attitude and a really high work rate. When we spoke to him, he was really keen to come here and really excited about the opportunity.

“He’s been in and around the Preston first team for the last couple of years now, as well as having a couple of loan spells. He was involved in their pre-season fixtures over the last few weeks, so he’s fit and raring to go.”