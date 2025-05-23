Jamie Donley | Getty Images

Charlton Athletic face Leyton Orient in the League One play-off final this weekend

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two players linked with Preston North End in recent months will face each other in the League One play-off final.

It’s Leyton Orient versus Charlton Athletic, at Wembley, for a place in the Championship next season. Birmingham and Wrexham went up automatically and Charlton saw off Wycombe over two legs, while Orient edged Stockport. Sunday’s final is a game PNE may have a close eye on, given a couple of men involved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One player North End have been credited with interest in, for several months now, is out-of-contract Addicks man, Thierry Small. Promotion would give Charlton more chance of retaining the 20-year-old’s services but several Championship clubs have been linked with a potential summer swoop.

PNE and Millwall were the first two of those, but Blackburn Rovers, Derby County and Oxford United all reportedly joined the race last month. Small caught the eye in the second leg against Wycombe, with the threat he provided from wide positions. He has provided 10 goal contributions in 61 outings for Charlton.

North End are seeking reinforcements out wide, after seeing loan duo Kaine Kesler-Hayden and Jayden Meghoma head back to their parent clubs. They are now pushing to sign full-back Cody Drameh from Hull City, which raises question marks over whether a move for Small is being considered.

His versatility, as well as power, makes the former Everton and Southampton youngster an exciting proposition - PNE manager Paul Heckingbottom wants his team to be flexible. Small would be able to operate on either flank, in a variety of roles. His future will become clearer following the Wembley contest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The other player Preston may watch closely is Orient loan man Jamie Donley, who joined the Brisbane Road club from Tottenham Hotspur last summer. He has played 41 league games for Richie Wellens’ team, scoring eight goals and assisting 10. It is the 20-year-old’s first temporary move away from Spurs.

The Northern Ireland international was linked with Preston in the summer, along with Plymouth Argyle and Oxford United. It has already been reported that West Brom want to take the Tottenham attacker on loan next season. Donley is under contract with the Premier League club until 2029.

Regardless of the result on Sunday, a loan to the Championship looks likely to be the natural next step for Donley. Attacking midfield is another position Preston will look to strengthen, having lost Leeds United loan man Sam Greenwood, as well as experienced head Duane Holmes.

Your next PNE read: Preston North End see bid for Hull City defender knocked back