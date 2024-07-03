Jamie Donley | AFP via Getty Images

He played against Manchester City, Newcastle United and Brentford last season

One of Tottenham Hotspur’s young forwards is being linked with a loan move to the EFL this summer - and Preston North End have now been credited with interest.

Oxford United were reportedly ‘in talks’ to sign Jamie Donley last week, and leading the race for the 19-year-old’s loan signature. Preston and Plymouth Argyle’s names have now been thrown into the mix though, after the BBC reported that Donley has attracted interest from ‘many’ League One clubs and ‘several’ Championship sides.

The teenager signed a four-year deal with Spurs last summer and made four appearances for the first team - against Manchester City, Newcastle United, Brentford and Burnley. For Tottenham’s U21s, the versatile attacker scored nine goals and assisted 17 in 23 outings last season. He added more in the Premier League cup.