Preston North End and Millwall reportedly joined by three other clubs in transfer race for 20-year-old
Preston North End-linked Thierry Small reportedly has three other clubs now chasing his signature this summer.
The Lilywhites have been credited with interest in the versatile 20-year-old since January, following their FA Cup victory over Charlton Athletic. Small is out of contract with the Addicks this summer, but will compete for promotion via the League One play-offs.
In April, it was reported that Millwall had joined Preston in the race for Small. Now, it’s suggested by Football League World that Oxford United, Derby County and PNE’s Lancashire rivals, Blackburn Rovers, are all keeping an eye on the wide man. Charlton will be entitled to compensation if Small rejects a contract and leaves.
When asked about the speculation last month, Addicks boss Nathan Jones said: “No contact from anyone. Part of my remit is to work with young players and develop young players to make them assets for the football club. There you go...”
Small, a former Everton and Southampton prospect, said earlier this season that he would ‘love to stay’ but that his agent was dealing with the situation, with negotiations under way. He can operate on both flanks, in a variety of roles. Small has made 59 appearances for Charlton since joining in February 2024, with three goals scored and seven assists provided. This season he has provided eight goal contributions in 45 outings.
