West Brom have been linked with a move for Spurs midfielder Jamie Donley. | AFP via Getty Images

Planning and preparation is well underway behind the scenes at Deepdale as Paul Heckingbottom targets a ‘huge’ summer window.

North End are reportedly one of five Championship clubs tracking the Lincoln City talent ahead of a potential move in the forthcoming market,

Elsewhere, there is plenty of gossip and speculation doing the rounds across the second tier as anticipation grows ahead of the summer.

Here are all the latest transfer headlines involving PNE’s rivals.

Pompey in battle for Manneh

Portsmouth are one of five English sides tracking Mjallby AIF striker Abdoulie Manneh, according to The Mirror.

PNE’s Championship rivals are reportedly monitoring the 20-year-old along with Bournemouth, Brighton, Burnley and Wolves as interest grows in the Gambian international.

The versatile forward has enjoyed a successful start to the 2025 campaign in Sweden’s top flight, scoring seven goals in 12 appearances in all competitions.

His impressive form has seen scouts from a number of English sides keep tabs on his progress. Manneh already has two international caps under his belt and is believed to be valued at £4.25m.

Portsmouth are looking to progress in the Championship next season after securing a 16th-placed finish in their maiden season back in the second tier. PNE’s final league win of the campaign came at home to John Mousinho’s men on March 15.

Duo dual for Darling

Newley-promoted sides Birmingham City and Wrexham are plotting a move for Swansea City’s Harry Darling.

The centre-back is set to become a free agent this summer, although the Swans have tabled an offer to keep the defender in South Wales.

But according to Alan Nixon, the Championship duo are set to battle it out to sign the 26-year-old in the forthcoming transfer window.

Chris Davies’ side are reportedly planning on offering Darling a lucrative offer, while Wrexham are also believed to match their fee.

The former MK Dons ace has appeared 39 times for Alan Sheehan’s men this term and featured in August’s 3-1 triumph over the Lilywhites as well as the goalless stalemate at Deepdale in March.

Swansea defender Harry Darling is on Birmingham and Wrexham's radar. | Getty Images

West Brom want Donley

Managerless West Brom have lodged an enquiry to sign Tottenham Hotspur attacking midfielder Jamie Donley.

Birmingham World have claimed the Baggies have contacted Spurs over the possibility of bringing the 20-year-old in on loan this summer after an outstanding campaign at Leyton Orient.

The Spurs youth product has excelled in his first temporary spell away from the north London outfit, scoring eight goals and providing 10 assists in 39 matches this term.

His contributions have been key to the O’s success this term as they finished sixth in League One and crucially securing a play-off spot.

West Brom are still on the search for Tony Mowbray’s successor after sacking the 61-year-old last month. The Baggies and PNE played out a 1-1 draw at Deepdale in November before Heckingbottom’s men fell to a 3-1 defeat on New Year’s Day.