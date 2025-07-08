Mathias Ross, centre, in action for Denmark under-21s v Germany | Getty Images

Preston North End have been linked with two further signings this transfer window

Preston North End have already signed six new players this summer.

Now Lilywhites boss Paul Heckingbottom is being credited with an interest in adding two further new recruits to his ranks with the first match of the new season against QPR just over a month away.

Not content with the captures of Jordan Thompson, Daniel Iversen, Thierry Small, Pol Valentin, Daniel Jebbison (loan) and Odel Offiah, North End have been linked with a move for Fleetwood goalkeeper David Harrington.

They are also reported admirers of Danish centre-back Mathias Ross, who is currently a free agent following the cancellation of his Galatasaray contract early by mutual consent.

According to the reports, PNE face stiff competitions from clubs in the Championship and League One if they are to land both apparent targets

Who is reported PNE target Mathias Ross?

Former Denmark under-21 international Ross finds himself as a free agent after he failed to feature in a league game for Galatasaray during his two-year stay with the Turkish giants.

The right-footed defender joined the Super Lig side from hometown club Aalborg BK for a reported £1.5m fee in 2023, but has been on loan for the vast majority of that period at Eredivisie outfit NEC Nejmegen and then Sparta Prague.

Sparta supposedly turned down the chance to sign the 24-year-old for a £1m fee at the end of last season and following 13 appearances in all competitions. Ross then returned to Galatasaray in the summer, but with game time unlikely, the decision to mutually terminate his contract with one year remaining was taken.

A move to England has since been touted, with Football League World claiming fellow Championship sides Charlton and Millwall have joined North End in the race to sign the defender.

Indeed, approaches have reportedly ‘been made’ for Ross, who can also play as a left-sided centre-back - a position the Lilywhites need additional competition for as they look to build on last season’s 19th-placed finish.

PNE have already recruited one centre-back this summer - Odel Offiah, who joined at the weekend from Brighton.

But with Jack Whatmough being linked with a move to Huddersfield and Patrick Bauer leaving on a free at the end of last season, it’s no surprise to see North End being credited with an interest in bolstering their defensive options

What’s been said about David Harringon?

Harrington’s name emerged as a potential North End target on Tuesday, with Football League World claiming the Deepdale side were in a four-team battle for the Fleetwood man.

Indeed, they claim that Bolton, Cardiff and Wigan are also pursuing the 25-year-old, who has made 22 appearances for the Cod Army following his move from Cork City in 2023.

Eight of those appearances have produced clean sheets for the Irishman, who has ambitions of playing for Wales at next summer’s World Cup.

However, Harrington’s progress at the Highbury Stadium was curtailed last term as a shoulder injury ruled him out for the second half of the season.

Preston have already signed Daniel Iversen on a free transfer from Leicester this summer, with the Dane arriving to be No1 following Freddie Woodman’s departure.

Any further additions in that department would arrive as back-up to the former Lilywhites loanee.

That, therefore, casts doubts on a move to Deepdale for Harrington this summer, with the keeper keen to force his way into Craig Bellamy’s senior Wales set-up.

