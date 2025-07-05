Odeluga Offiah has joined Preston North End on a four-year deal | Getty Images

Preston North End have completed their sixth signing of the transfer window

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston North End new-boy Odel Offiah admitted his conversations with Lilywhites boss Paul Heckingbottom convinced him to move to Deepdale.

The 22-year-old, who has joined North End in a permanent move from Brighton, said his meetings with the gaffer stood out amid interest from other Championship clubs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And with both the defender and manager seeing eye-to-eye on how to get the best out of him, the talks assured him that a move to PR1 was the right one for his career.

Offiah - who spent last season on loan at League One Blackpool, making 42 appearances - joins PNE after coming through the youth ranks at the Premier League Seagulls.

He has signed a four-year deal with the club after a seven-figure fee was agreed with Brighton. He is North End’s sixth signing of the summer, following deals struck for Jordan Thompson, Daniel Iversen, Pol Valentin, Thierry Small and Daniel Jebbison (loan).

Offiah: PNE is right place for me

Speaking to the club website after his arrival was confirmed, Offiah said he was keen to show the fans what he is capable off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘I’m delighted to be here. I can’t wait to get started. It’s obviously a massive club and I just can’t wait to play in front of the fans and show what I’m capable of,’ he said.

‘Speaking to the gaffer here about where he sees me playing and the role I have in the team, I think we saw eye to eye in terms of how I want to develop as a footballer. This is definitely the right place for me.’

Jack Whatmough latest

Jack Whatmough was a bit-part player for Preston North End last season. | Jess Hornby/Getty Images

Offiah’s move follows reports that fellow defender Jack Whatmough could leave Deepdale and move to League One Huddersfield.

Talk of a move away for the former Portsmouth and Wigan centre-back emerged on Thursday,.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The LEP has since learned that those reports are true, and that the Terriers are leading the race for the 28-year-old, who has one year remaining on his North End contract.

Talks between all parties are at an early stage, with PNE open to letting Whatmough depart.

He has made 42 appearances for the club since moving from the Latics in August 2023.

Flashcore.co.uk value Whatmough at 1.2m euros.

For your next PNE read: 'Miles away from finished' - Paul Heckingbottom makes Preston North End transfer admission