PNE begin their pre-season schedule at the Sir Tom Finney Stadium

Preston North End face Bamber Bridge tonight in the first run out of pre-season, with kick off 7pm at the Sir Tom Finney Stadium.

The Lilywhites were back at Euxton on July 1 and have been put through their paces over the last week. It has since been confirmed that the game against Brig will see a young PNE XI deployed, with the first team then set to face Chorley 24 hours later in the trip to Victory Park.

North End have announced that first team players and staff will still be in attendance on Tuesday night, for photo opportunities and meet and greets. The likes of Theo Carroll, Kaedyn Kamara, Troy Tarry, Max Wilson, Felipe Rodriguez-Gentile and co could all feature at Brig - along with Clayton Lescott, who has been training with the seniors.

That will mean supporters should get a first glimpse of summer signings Thierry Small, Daniel Iversen, Pol Valentin, Jordan Thompson and Odel Offiah at Chorley - along with the rest of the first teamers. Daniel Jebbison, snapped up on loan from Bournemouth, is yet to link up with PNE having been away with Canada at the Gold Cup.

Preston will be sporting their new away kit at the Sir Tom Finney Stadium, with the rest of pre-season seeing them face Liverpool, Getafe and Bolton Wanderers. There is, though, set to be an announcement as to whether Sunday’s game against the Reds will go ahead, following the tragic passing of Diogo Jota.

