Daniel Iversen | Ian Robinson

The goalkeeper has made the move to PNE after leaving Leicester City

Daniel Iversen has returned to Preston North End and signed a four-year contract at Deepdale.

Speculation around the Dane heading back to PNE this summer was rife and the Lancashire Post reported on Monday that the shot-stopper would undergo a medical, ahead of re-joining the club. He has put pen-to-paper on a deal until 2029 at Deepdale, after leaving Leicester City upon the expiry of his contract.

Preston allowed Freddie Woodman - number one for the last three seasons - to depart this summer once his deal ran out. North End agreed a deal for Iversen and he has expressed his delight at returning to a club he regards as ‘home’. The 27-year-old kept 23 clean sheets in his 71 loan appearances for PNE, between 2021 and 2022.

“No brainer for me...”

Speaking to in-house media, the club’s 2021/22 Player of the Year said: “It feels great. It’s something I’ve been looking forward to really for a couple of months now. I’ve always seen myself coming back to Preston again so I’m really happy to be back.

“I love it here. It’s the most I’ve been happy. Preston is where I’ve played my best football. Preston feels like home for me. Everyone around the club are good people and the fans too. I just love it here so it’s a no brainer for me to come back.

“I cannot wait to play again. I’ve trained for too many years now, just trained. You get to a point where it’s not fun anymore to just go out and train. You want to play and you want to be part of a team again.

“When you’re not playing you don’t feel part of the team really and I cannot wait to do that here. I cannot wait to come back to the fans again. The love from after the games but also before the games, outside of the stadium, is really nice.

“They’ve always been there for me in tough times, but also in good times they’re always there. I cannot wait to get back to the stadium and play again.”