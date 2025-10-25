Paul Heckingbottom was asked about former loanee and summer-linked Tom Cannon after Friday night’s win against Sheffield United

Paul Heckingbottom produced a barbed response when he was asked about striker Tom Cannon following Preston North End’s dramatic win against Sheffield United.

The Lilywhites boss was clearly in no mood to entertain a question relating to the former PNE loanee, who was linked with a shock Deepdale return in the final few days of the summer transfer window.

That move never materialised, with Michael Smith, Lewis Dobbin and last night’s match-winner Daniel Jebbison - a former Blade himself - the central attacking options recruited.

But Cannon’s future remains up in the air, with the Republic of Ireland international - who United bought for £10m last January from Leicester - starting only three league games this season. The 22-year-old has also netted just one goal in 29 appearances for the Blades and was limited to just 10 minutes from the bench against his former side on Friday night.

It prompted a question on whether PNE would follow up their summer interest in the January transfer window. But Heckingbottom wasn’t keen to play ball.

When asked if it was something he would revisit in the new year, the Lilywhites boss asnwered curtly: ‘Do you know how much money we've got?"

Preston North End’s past links with Tom Cannon

It’s understood PNE were keen to bolster their striker options further in the summer, despite Milutin Osmajic and Will Keane also remaining on their books.

Meanwhile, reports ahead of the transfer window deadline suggested a loan deal for Cannon had been explored, with the Lilywhites paying the majority of the Eire international’s wages.

There was also talk of obligations to buy at the end of any potential move - yet Harrison Armstrong’s loan move from Everton proved to be the Deepdale’s side’s last bit of transfer business before the trading window closed.

When asked about Cannon in September, PNE director Peter Ridsdale said: “It is difficult because he's contracted to another football club. Was there any likelihood of him coming in this window?

“I think there was a very small chance, but it would have been last minute and it would have needed Sheffield United to say, ‘Look, it's not working for us and here's a deal that works for everybody’.

“They didn't. Is he a player we admire? He is. Would we bring him back in the future if we could, and if it worked for him and Sheffield United? Absolutely. And, do I believe that he would come back if the opportunity arose? Yes, I do.”

Cannon scored eight goals in 21 appearances when he joined PNE on loan from Everton for the second half of the 2022-23 season.

