Two players were forced off in the 3-2 win over Sheffield United

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston North End midfielder Ali McCann has broken his arm, as confirmed by manager Paul Heckingbottom.

The Northern Ireland international took a knock towards the latter stages of Tuesday’s loss to Birmingham City. He was then not involved at all in Friday night’s pulsating comeback win over Sheffield United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Post-match, the PNE boss said: “He's broken his arm when he did that on Tuesday night. We've had an x-ray... just really sore. He's had an x-ray tonight so he's got his arm in a sling. No (to knowing when he might be able to play with a cast on). He’s seeing the specialist on Monday.”

Further blows were suffered by North End in addition to McCann’s absence. In the first half against the Blades, Lewis Gibson had to make way before Andrija Vukcevic - having just assisted Preston’s third goal - was forced off. Heckingbottom said both were dealt muscle injuries.

“We need to have a good look at Gibbo, which didn't look great, and Andy,” said Heckingbottom. “This is what winds me up... when we want tackles in the game but everything's a foul now and everything's player safety. And yet, they'll flog you to death with three games in six days.

“That's the frustrating thing with the powers that be. It’s just nonsense when they're saying we don't want tackles because of players’ injuries; they wouldn’t flog them to death. It’s not just us, you look at all the other clubs we've been speaking about for years and that is a direct consequence of the schedule.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With Gibson forced off, Liam Lindsay came off the bench at a difficult stage of the game. Heckingbottom was impressed with how the Scot settled into the contest and played an important part. He saw it as a good message to anyone who has been frustrated with game time this season.

“Yeah, Linds, he's been involved in a lot of the games and Gibbo's been doing great,” said Heckingbottom. “We've used Linds in the middle and Gibbo on the left when Hughesy has not been available. Peter had a chat with him this week, does he need any more? What does he need?

“That is what it's like when him, Mads, Steffy, it can be really frustrating when they're the ones who have not had as much football. Odel wasn't playing much; we're using him a bit more but one thing I say to the players all the time... we work really hard - and I'm massive on it - treating all the players the same.

“Get the same information, the same prep for every game because what I want is when they go on the pitch they know exactly what the job is. It can't just be an excuse that they've been discarded for a few days, so it puts the pressure back on them to perform because they've had the same.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It's up to them and then we can say, ‘You just need to be ready at any point’. You never know and Linds has got the experience, he's a good professional and he knows his role. They've (players not as involved) been fine, training hard. I get it, I chat with them, it's frustrating.

“I've been in that position and it's not nice, so I think you have to be honest with them. There's no point fobbing anyone off with it, you've got to be honest with them. But there's evidence there - just be ready, just be ready, just be ready. If there's a problem with any player, tell them. If there's not, then they know they're doing fine.”

Heckingbottom made two changes against his old club on Friday night but two players who remained on the bench were Thierry Small and Milutin Osmajic.

On that decision, he said: “Andy's been doing great. Milly, we need him back on the training pitch. Five, six weeks now he's been all over the shop with his injury, then away with Montenegro, getting flogged again and then coming back in - missed training Wednesday. I've said to him we just need him back on the training pitch now every day and get him back to it.”

Your next PNE read: Paul Heckingbottom reaction to thrilling 3-2 win over Sheffield United