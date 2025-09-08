PNE were linked with the former Everton and Leicester City man on transfer deadline day

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Added detail on Preston North End’s last gasp pursuit of Sheffield United striker Tom Cannon has surfaced.

Shock links to the former loan star surfaced on transfer deadline day, but no deal was concluded and PNE finished the summer window without signing another centre-forward - though they did wrap up a loan deal for Everton midfielder Harrison Armstrong.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Interest in Cannon was reported by journalist Alan Nixon on the final day of the window. He now suggests that North End’s last offer to the Blades included a large contribution towards his salary - claimed to be £25,000 per week - and permanent buy in the result of promotion.

It’s understood that Sheffield United wanted an obligation to buy inserted in any loan agreement. The Blades paid a reported £10million to sign Cannon from Leicester City in January, and it’s thought the Bramall Lane club would’ve wanted that fee recouping.

The 22-year-old is on a contract until 2029 at Sheffield United, with option. Since joining them he has scored one goal in 22 appearances and Chris Wilder - the manager to sign him - has been replaced by Ruben Selles. The Blades have lost all four league games this season.

Cannon started in the Carabao Cup defeat at Birmingham City and one-nil home loss to Millwall, at right wing. He came off the bench in the Championship encounters against Bristol City, Swansea City and Middlesbrough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peter Ridsdale on Cannon reports

The PNE CEO told the Lancashire Post: “It is difficult because he's contracted to another football club. Was there any likelihood of him coming in this window?

“I think there was a very small chance, but it would have been a last minute and it would have needed Sheffield United to say, ‘Look, it's not working for us and here's a deal that works for everybody’.

“They didn't. Is he a player we admire? He is. Would we bring him back in the future if we could, and if it worked for him and Sheffield United? Absolutely. And, do I believe that he would come back if the opportunity arose? Yes, I do.”

Your next PNE read: The 10 former Preston players now free agents