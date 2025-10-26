PNE returned to winning ways on Friday night

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston North End striker Daniel Jebbison hailed the team’s unity as they enjoyed a thrilling 3-2 comeback win over Sheffield United.

The Canada international scored the winning goal for PNE on Friday night, in a dramatic victory over his former club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was Jebbison’s second goal in North End colours and he hailed it as his favourite of the two, when reflecting post-match.

He said: “It was good. We had a shaky first half and then we picked it up. We got around each other in the changing room and set things right with ourselves really.

“I just love scoring and helping the team out so whenever I score, no matter who it is against, it feels good.

“I knew (I had scored)... it was just the contact. The ball was already coming at pace so I just had to guide it and I didn’t care where it went.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jebbison wasn’t fazed by the Sheffield United fans asking him the score when the Blades were 2-0 up. He spoke in classy fashion about his old club.

“That’s football though, I was expecting it and I have a lot of respect for the club - they helped me through my development,” said Jebbison. “It's nothing personal to me.

“I love the fans still, even though they say stuff like that it's OK. They (PNE fans) flipped it around kind of back at them, didn't they?

“So that was funny, but I'm happy, I'm happy man. I really like the fans here, it's a great stadium as well. It's good up here, I like it.”

Your next PNE read: Heckingbottom reaction to Sheffield United win