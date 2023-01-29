Preston North End were beaten 3-0 by Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday night, ending their progress in the FA Cup at the fourth round.
Heung-Min Son scored twice with substitute Arnaut Danjuma adding a third just before to send Antonio Conte’s men into the next round.
Here’s how we felt the North End players fared on the night...
2. Freddie Woodman - 6
He made some relatively routine saves throughout the game and could do nothing with the goals, all of them excellent finishes. His kicking was a bit wayward at times.
3. Jordan Storey - 7
Largely held Spurs at bay, particularly in the first half, up against Heung-Min Son and Ryan Sessegnon down the left hand side. Looked quite composed on the ball and timed his tackles well.
4. Liam Lindsay - 7
His fine season is showing as he looked confident and assured throughout the game despite coming up against some elite attackers in European football. Made a vital block in the first half.
