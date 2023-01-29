News you can trust since 1886
One 8/10 - Preston North End vs Tottenham Hotspur player ratings gallery

Preston North End were beaten 3-0 by Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday night, ending their progress in the FA Cup at the fourth round.

By Tom Sandells
1 hour ago

Heung-Min Son scored twice with substitute Arnaut Danjuma adding a third just before to send Antonio Conte’s men into the next round.

Here’s how we felt the North End players fared on the night...

1. PNE players react to conceding

Dejected Preston North End players

Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

2. Freddie Woodman - 6

He made some relatively routine saves throughout the game and could do nothing with the goals, all of them excellent finishes. His kicking was a bit wayward at times.

Photo: CameraSport - Rich Linley

3. Jordan Storey - 7

Largely held Spurs at bay, particularly in the first half, up against Heung-Min Son and Ryan Sessegnon down the left hand side. Looked quite composed on the ball and timed his tackles well.

Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

4. Liam Lindsay - 7

His fine season is showing as he looked confident and assured throughout the game despite coming up against some elite attackers in European football. Made a vital block in the first half.

Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

