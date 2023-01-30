Preston North End transfer stance explained by Ryan Lowe as deadline day looms

North End have made two signings so far, Liam Delap and Tom Cannon both joining on loan from Manchester City and Everton respectively.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There has been a few outgoings too, with Sean Maguire joining Coventry City until the end of the season and Mikey O’Neill likewise to Grimsby Town.

Preston North End's manager Ryan Lowe

Lowe is expecting, and hoping, to see both Adam O’Reilly and Matthew Olosunde leave the club this week and the combination of all of those departures could allow him room to manoeuvre in the transfer market, though it may not be where supporters want him to focus his attentions.

On activity in the coming days, he said: “Potentially, yeah. If we need to, or if the right one comes available, we'll probably try and get one.

"That's just because Seani has gone out, I think Adam O'Reilly is moving on as well and hopefully Matthew Olosunde moves on and Mikey has gone out on loan.

"Although we have got a couple of youngsters in the building with us if there is one out there that suits us and can help us then we'll have a go at them. A forward area type of player.”

North End will come back to reality after their blockbuster FA Cup tie with Premier League Tottenham Hotspur at the weekend, with Bristol City next up in the league.

Lowe felt there was plenty that PNE could take from their game against the London side, despite a double from Heung-Min Son and a goal from Arnaut Danjuma sending them out in the fourth round.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “They're good moments, I think they're good moments for everyone associated with the football club really, fans as well. We haven't done ourselves any harm in terms of getting beat the way we got beat. I thought we were well in the game.

"I think they'll have spoken really highly of what we've done and how we've done it. Yes, we could have been a bit better with the ball but we're not going to come up against a Tottenham Hotspur every week so that's a god send if you ask me!