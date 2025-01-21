Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

PNE are back on the road as they head to Watford on Tuesday night

Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom could hand Jayden Meghoma his debut on Tuesday.

The Lilywhites are in action at Watford just three days after drawing 0-0 away to Luton Town. Last weekend’s trip to Kenilworth Road served up a scrappy, drab affair in which both sides struggled to create anything of note.

PNE are now back on their travels as they head to a Hornets side who’ve been strong on home soil this season. Tom Cleverley’s team have picked up 29 of their 41 points at Vicarage Road so Preston’s midweek trip promises to be a tricky one.

North End focused on being resolute against the Hatters with a big onus placed on set-pieces and combating the aerial threat of Luton. For that reason, a debut for Meghoma was not given but the Brentford loanee could be better suited to Tuesday’s test - given the pace and power in Watford’s team.

Jayden Meghoma of Preston North End | CameraSport - Shaun Brooks

On facing Watford, Heckingbottom said: “Yeah, very dangerous. We saw that when we played at home. We played well, particularly second half, but they're a different proposition at home than they are away from home. Their players seem more comfortable playing at home.

“Certainly they've been a much more dangerous team at home. We need to show the same mentality and approach in terms of putting your body on the line to make sure you win the game. But we'll need a little bit more creativity at the top third of the pitch for us to get the three points.”

Liam Lindsay dealt well with Carlton Morris last time out but Vakoun Bayo offers a different threat. All four of Jordan Storey, Lewis Gibson, Andrew Hughes and Lindsay started at Luton. If Meghoma is brought into the side, Lindsay may be the one to make way - with Hughes shifting into the back three.

Ryan Ledson and Ali McCann are backed to keep their places in midfield with club captain Ben Whiteman serving the second of his two-match suspension. Mads Frokjaer and Emil Riis could both come into the side as the PNE boss looks to boost creativity and threat.

Predicted XI: Freddie Woodman; Jordan Storey, Lewis Gibson, Andrew Hughes, Kaine Kesler-Hayden, Ryan Ledson, Ali McCann, Jayden Meghoma, Sam Greenwood, Mads Frokjaer, Emil Riis.