PNE drew 0-0 away to Luton Town on Saturday afternoon

Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom felt the trip to Luton Town was the wrong time to hand Jayden Meghoma his debut.

The Lilywhites headed to Kenilworth Road two days after confirming the signing of the Brentford left-back on loan. Meghoma, 18, is a highly rated talent and Heckingbottom believes he will have an impact for PNE in the second half of the season.

However, the clash against Matt Bloomfield’s side saw Meghoma remain an unused substitute - with Emil Riis and Mads Frokjaer the only two players introduced. North End’s boss pushed Andrew Hughes on to operate at left wing-back with aerial power and know-how prioritised.

“Yeah, he’s just come in,” said Heckingbottom. “Not his game today. Because, as game as he is and as tough as he is, when you're playing against a team who have scored so many goals from set plays, we went with height. We went with experience. And yeah, he's just in the building, so it would have been a baptism of fire today.”

“Fallen victim to that.”

The other notable team news point was the absence all together of Nottingham Forest loan man Josh Bowler. It is not the first time that has happened for the 25-year-old but this came four days after starting against Charlton Athletic in the FA Cup.

“Yes, left out,” said Heckingbottom. “Just personnel. Obviously, I've recruited now another left-centre-back and left-wing-back. Listen, him and Jeppe (Okkels) both suffered.

“They've had moments and opportunities to come and take that chance, but a big thing that's gone against them as well is how comfortable the other players are at playing a different system - that doesn't suit them. And they've both sort of fallen victim to that, really.

It has been reported that Bowler’s stint at Preston could end early, but terms of the loan deal mean Forest are unable to recall him - so another club must be found. Heckingbottom admitted a couple of weeks ago that an exit is possible.

The former Cardiff City loanee has made 13 appearances across all competitions for PNE with 660 minutes racked up. He started against the Addicks in the FA Cup and Arsenal and Fulham in the Carabao Cup. League starts came versus Millwall, West Brom, Cardiff, Blackburn Rovers and Sheffield Wednesday.