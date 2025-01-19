Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

PNE drew 0-0 against Luton Town on Saturday

Preston North End boss Paul Heckingbottom took positives from Saturday’s goalless draw at Luton Town.

The Lilywhites took a point away from Kenilworth Road as new Hatters manager Matt Bloomfield took charge of his first match. PNE kept the home side quiet with goalkeeper Freddie Woodman called into making a handful of routine saves.

At the other end though North End offered practically nothing - registering zero shots on target and only a couple of tame efforts. Heckingbottom had suggested his side’s approach away from home would change after the New Year’s Day defeat to West Brom; he enjoyed elements of the performance.

Sam Greenwood in action | CameraSport - Shaun Brooks

“Really pleased, from minute one to the end,” said Heckingbottom. “I think you guys could have probably guessed how we were going to approach the game after the last away performance in the league. It became a little bit tricky when Luton made the change. And, you didn’t know what team they were going to pick or (how they would) set up tactically. So, we just focused on ourselves and our mentality away from home.

“One thing that is for sure is their threats are still the same, with the personnel - 12 out of their last 20 goals are set plays. Four high regains straight into goals, when they press high or turn the ball over when they've gone long. Two long balls out of the 20 goals have resulted in two goals for them. So there's only two out of the last 20 where they've really opened teams up with, you'd say, open play.

“Add that to what I said about us away from home and the moments I've not been happy with, yeah, we picked a team to combat that. Anyone who heard me speak after the last game, I've only been critical of us a couple of times this season - when we’ve come away from home and haven't been as resolute, haven't been as dogged and not managed moments in games well enough. Then there's been other games where we've been really dominant with and without the ball and only come away with a point.

“That's something we need to change if we want to climb up the league. I'd love it if that was a benchmark for every single away game between now and the end of the season, in terms of the mentality and the approach. We want to be better in other areas, but it was important that we showed that today. It was about the approach of players, the mentality of the group, how competitive we were and what we were prepared to do to make sure we came away with something today.

“That's all I wanted to see today, otherwise I would continue to be critical of us being a pretty team, making the most passes, having the most possession and coming away with no points. I know they can do it, but I want to see every week. At home, we've been great. Teams approach us a different way at home as well. What I didn't want, I've just been disappointed in a couple of games where we've sort of ignored how we wanted to prep and play.

“Everyone knows I want to play and pass the ball but Portsmouth away, for example, we were continually playing into Portsmouth’s hands. We prepped all week to approach the game in a very similar way to this and then didn't do it. It was almost like we were still playing as if it was a home game. So we have to make sure that different games require different skill sets to win. I know it's in there. I wanted to make sure we can flick a switch and deliver whatever we need to get the points in any given game.”

“I think he’s a great character anyway.”

Heckingbottom brought Ryan Ledson into the side for his first Championship start in two-and-a-half months. After the loss to West Brom the PNE boss stated that he would play the number 18 in the next away trip. He stuck to that word and was pleased with the midfielder’s contribution.

“Yeah, I said he'd play,” said Heckingbottom. “It is a message to everyone else. I thought he managed the game really well. I think he's a great character anyway. Obviously, Ben (Whiteman) dropping out as well with the suspension. Then we changed slightly ahead of the ball. But yeah, I was pleased with every player and how they approached it today. We gave them nothing. Away from home, that's really, really important. Really important. And yeah, it wasn't going to be any other way today.”

Regardless of the positives Heckingbottom took from the game, he admitted a goal from either side never felt likely while stood watching on.

“Probably not,” said the PNE boss. “As the game went on, like I said, we were working hard on our set plays. We had some poor deliveries and some good ones. We changed shape at half-time and it made us better without the ball. It changed our approach attacking-wise in terms of we had less moments where we dropped on spare balls to give them a problem, but we had a little bit more control of the game overall - in terms of us when we didn't have the ball. So it's six of two-threes, but I felt it was necessary because I didn't like how easy we made it for them in the first half.”