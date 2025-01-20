Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fresh terms for the PNE defender confirmed

Preston North End defender Liam Lindsay has become the latest player to extend his contract.

The Scot was set to see his deal expire this summer but has now penned fresh terms until the summer of 2027 at Deepdale. Lindsay follows fellow defenders Jordan Storey and Andrew Hughes in putting pen-to-paper on a new contract in the last few weeks.

Lindsay has added 24 appearances to his PNE tally this campaign, with 140 made overall. The 29-year-old joined Preston on loan from Stoke City in February 2021 and turned the move permanent that summer. The number six has scored on five occasions - most notably away to Blackburn Rovers.

“I’m really happy,” said the North End defender to in-house media. “I’ve really enjoyed the time I’ve been here so I’m looking forward to it. I love every part of it – the players, the staff, the environment. I’m delighted to stay.

“I think the gaffer is really good. It’s a big reason why I signed. I've said numerous times that I enjoy working with him. I've not worked with Stuart McCall before but he’s a great character and I think they've brought a real togetherness in this squad.

“Even the environment, everyone wants to come in and work hard. We just need to get more results for them because it's not a lack of effort and not a lack of detail. They tell us what to do in every game and it's up to us to perform and get the three points.”

Liam Lindsay celebrates | Getty Images

Manager Paul Heckingbottom said: “I’m really pleased Liam’s staying with us. It’s great that he wants to commit to the club when he had the option to run his contract down to be a free transfer in the summer.

“He’s been a key player for this club for a few years now and he’s started most games for us so far this season, too.

“I worked with Liam at Barnsley so I knew what type of player and person he was when I came in, and I think he’s got better and better over the years. He’s a great lad with a top attitude and he’s been solid for us at the back.”

Who is out of contract this summer at PNE?

With Storey, Lindsay and Hughes having all extended their contracts, there are now X senior players in their final years at Preston. Goalkeeper Freddie Woodman is one of them along with Patrick Bauer, Kian Best, Ryan Ledson, Duane Holmes, Robbie Brady and Emil Riis. Heckingbottom recently confirmed he had told a couple of players they won’t be getting offered fresh terms.