Preston North End predicted team vs Leeds United as key player needs replacing by Paul Heckingbottom
Preston North End will be without loan star Sam Greenwood for Saturday’s clash against Leeds United.
The 22-year-old - who has scored four league goals and been a key player in the team this season - cannot face his parent club at Deepdale. On a more positive note, the attacking midfielder could well be the only Preston player who misses out.
Manager Paul Heckingbottom hopes to have Andrew Hughes back in the squad, after the Welshman sat out of Wednesday’s win over Cardiff City. Loan full-back Kaine Kesler-Hayden is also expected to shake off the knock to his knee, suffered in midweek.
But, with it a quick turnaround, rotation must be considered by Heckingbottom - who is unimpressed by the scheduling of the fixture. Leeds played at home on Tuesday night, while North End were in South Wales on Wednesday evening - ahead of a Saturday early kick-off.
If Hughes is fit to feature, the number 16 is a strong shout to start given the balance - and slightly added mobility - he brings to the back line. PNE’s bench was full of experience against the Bluebirds; the boss has plenty of options available should be wish to freshen things up.
One thing Leeds do possess is blistering pace on the flanks, with Dan James and Willy Gnonto. That makes a fit Kesler-Hayden all the more important, while Brad Potts could well take Josh Bowler’s place on the right - to provide greater defensive security.
The big question, though, is who will replace Greenwood. Duane Holmes - whose ability to press has been praised by Heckingbottom - may well get the nod. There is the option of going to a front two, though. Emil Riis has been first choice of late, but Will Keane and Milutin Osmajic are both available.
