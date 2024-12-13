Paul Heckingbottom will be without one of his key players this season

Preston North End head into Saturday’s clash against Leeds United on the back of a much welcomed win in the Championship.

The Lilywhites ran out 2-0 winners at Cardiff City on Wednesday night - picking up their first league victory since mid-October. They now turn attentions to the weekend’s early kick-off at Deepdale, as they lock horns with one of the automatic promotion favourites in Leeds.

Daniel Farke’s men triumphed 3-1 at home to Middlesbrough on Tuesday night, with that their eighth Elland Road win on the spin. However, three points on the road have not been as free flowing. Leeds have three wins, four draws and two defeats on their travels this campaign.

Here is the early team news from both camps!

Preston North End team news

Heckingbottom - who won’t face the media on Friday having discussed this game after the win at Cardiff - hopes to only be without Sam Greenwood. The loan star is ineligible due to the match being against his parent club. That is a blow for PNE, with the attacking midfielder having scored four goals this season and been a key player.

On the injury front, Andrew Hughes missed Wednesday night with a knock and Aston Villa loanee, Kaine Kesler-Hayden was forced off on 78 minutes. The full-back had ice on his knee post-match, but the PNE boss is optimistic both defenders will be available. Liam Lindsay played his first match in midweek after returning from injury.

Out: Sam Greenwood Doubts: Andrew Hughes, Kaine Kesler-Hayden

Leeds United team news

Farke will speak to the press on Friday, but there will be a couple of Leeds players who definitely play no part at Deepdale. Bulgarian midfielder Ilia Gruev is back on the grass, but not ready to return from the knee injury suffered in October. Left back Junior Firpo is set for a spell on the sidelined with the hamstring recently suffered against Derby County.

Jayden Bogle, Joe Rodon and Joe Rothwell, meanwhile, all have question marks above them ahead of Saturday. Summer signing, Bogle was absent on Tuesday night due to minor concerns over the defender’s hamstring. Rodon finished the Middlesbrough match with a bruised knee, but there are said to be few concerns there. Ex-Blackburn man, Rothwell also sustained a minor knock.

Out: Ilia Gruev, Junior Firpo. Doubts: Joe Rodon, Jayden Bogle, Joe Rothwell