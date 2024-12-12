The Aston Villa man was forced off late in the day at Cardiff City

Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom hopes to have Kaine Kesler-Hayden available for Saturday’s clash with Leeds United.

The Lilywhites picked up a much needed win on Wednesday night, at Cardiff City. On-loan Aston Villa defender, Kesler-Hayden, made his 13th league start on the spin - but was forced off 12 minutes from time, as part of a triple substitution.

The 22-year-old had received treatment from the PNE physio and played no further part in the match, which North End went on to win 2-0 - thanks to Milutin Osmajic’s injury time goal. It was a knee problem for Kesler-Hayden, but the manager wasn’t overly concerned for his chances this weekend.

"Yeah, he has got ice on his knee," said Heckingbottom. "Hopefully, with Hughesy now, we can have a full squad at the weekend - which would be the first time. So yeah, like I say, the bench was good today. When you are bringing experience on, like we did, when you are in those positions it is a nice feeling.”

Andrew Hughes was the only player absent from the midweek contest against the Bluebirds. The Welshman had a minor issue and wasn’t involved, but Robbie Brady returned to action after nearly two months out with ankle ligament damage. The Irishman played almost 20 minutes off the bench.