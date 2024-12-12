Paul Heckingbottom believes Leeds United already boast the upper hand on his Preston North End side heading into Saturday’s Championship fixture at Deepdale.

The exasperated PNE boss has been left seething by the unfair advantage Daniel Farke’s side take into the lunch-time kick-off following the latest round of midweek games.

He strongly thinks the title-chasers will travel to Preston a lot fresher, having last played against Middlesbrough at Elland Road on Tuesday night. That guarantees an extra 24 hours of vital recovery and preparation time ahead of the game with the Lilywhites, who had to navigate their way past a tough test at Cardiff on Wednesday evening.

That result saw North End move up to 14th in the Championship table and five points clear of the relegation zone. But rather than enjoying his troops’ first win in 11 outings, Heckingbottom’s focus automatically switched to the test his former club will pose at the weekend.

The game gets under way at 12.30pm, with the match selected for live broadcast on Sky Sports. Yet not for the first time this season, Heckingbottom’s concerned the schedule has done his side no favours.

Speaking immediately after Wednesday night’s victory against Cardiff in south Wales, the Lilywhites boss said: ‘That is the one thing I don't like about these split fixtures. It's just foolish, really, how much of an advantage it gives another team.

‘We've sort of been at the wrong end of that. So, yeah, we have to look at it and try to get the most competitive team out there - but not just at the start of the game, with the subs that could possibly happen throughout the 90, because we are going to need them.

‘We are going to have to cope and manage that 24 hours fewer, which I disagree with. I have said that many times - I disagree with it - but we are certainly going to have to look at that. Recovery is starting now, players are getting prepped now - but we will be ready come 12:30 Saturday.’

This is the third time this season that North End have been handed fewer days to recover and prepare for a weekend game than their opponents following a midweek match.

Ahead of their Lancashire derby at Burnley on October 5 - a game that also kicked off at 12.30pm - the Lilywhites faced Watford on the Wednesday while the Clarets took on Plymouth 24 hours earlier.

It was a similar story ahead of last month’s trip to Portsmouth’s Fratton Park. Pompey took on Plymouth the day before North End faced Sunderland at Deepdale.

While PNE secured their first win since October 19 (against Coventry) in Cardiff, Leeds head to Lancashire on the back of five victories from their past six games.