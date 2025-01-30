Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

PNE have won their last two matches against Middlesbrough and Watford

Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom has tough decisions to make for Friday night’s derby at Blackburn Rovers.

After beating Middlesbrough and Watford, a clash under the Ewood Park lights is now in store. PNE captain Ben Whiteman is the only player expected to miss the game with Robbie Brady, Jayden Meghoma and Ryan Ledson all said to be fine after minor issues against Boro.

Liam Lindsay has been on the bench for the last two matches with Jordan Storey, Andrew Hughes and new recruit Lewis Gibson impressing. With the big physical threat of Makhtar Gueye in the Rovers ranks, though, the Scot could well come into Heckingbottom’s thinking.

Loan pair Kaine Kesler-Hayden and Meghoma have been bright as wing-backs but, in a derby game, experienced pair Brad Potts and Brady - both now fit - may not be easy to leave out. Kesler-Hayden can of course operate on either flank.

In midfield, Ryan Ledson was excellent at Watford but then dropped out versus Boro. However, the PNE boss has praised the number 18’s away displays and Ledson could well find himself back in. On-loan Leeds United man Sam Greenwood was the man to miss out at Vicarage Road.

Stefan Thordarson in action

Blackburn have proven to be strong when they take the lead so, as aggressive and front-footed as North End were in the Watford win, there’s something to perhaps be said for staying in Friday’s contest. If Greenwood does sit out, he would give Heckingbottom even more firepower from the bench.

Stefan Thordarson, in the absence of Whiteman, has been dropped into a deeper role and tasked with starting North End’s play. For that reason it would be a surprise to see him out of the XI and the same can be said for Ali McCann and Mads Frokjaer - who has been magnificent in the last two encounters.

Emil Riis came off the bench and won the game against Michael Carrick’s outfit. But, Osmajic has started three games on the bounce and netted a brace in the Watford contest. The Montenegrin is backed to get the nod once again with him in decent form.

XI: Freddie Woodman; Jordan Storey, Lewis Gibson, Andrew Hughes, Kaine Kesler-Hayden, Jayden Meghoma, Stefan Thordarson, Ali McCann, Ryan Ledson, Mads Frokjaer, Milutin Osmajic.