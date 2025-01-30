Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

PNE head to Ewood Park on Friday night to face Blackburn Rovers

Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom feels it’s all set up for a fierce Friday night Lancashire derby against Blackburn Rovers.

The Lilywhites make the short trip over to Ewood Park on the back of consecutive Championship victories. PNE head into the game five points adrift of seventh placed Blackburn, who drew 0-0 at Deepdale - against ten-man Preston - in late September.

Here’s everything Heckingbottom had to say in his pre-match press conference, ahead of the derby...

On being able to close to gap to Blackburn Rovers, jump to 11th overnight and continue recent progress...

“Yeah, it should be (an incentive),” said Heckingbottom to BBC Radio Lancashire. “The points are what we play for... but I think the game in itself is a good game for everyone to look forward to. Friday night, it's a TV game, it's a local derby. We'll have sold out; it'll be a good atmosphere. So everything's geared up for it to be a really good game.”

On what will be key to getting a result on the night...

“Just playing well!” said Heckingbottom. “Be brave, take the ball. We have to take our moments and make sure that we capitalise when we get opportunities. Likewise, we know we're going to have to be at our best and defend well as a team to limit them. Because, one thing they do tend to do is create good goal-scoring opportunities. Not necessarily the numbers of other teams at the top, but good goal-scoring opportunities. Some of that is to do with how they counter, because they can bypass players quickly if you're breaking and countering. So all moments of the game, then it gives you the best chance.”

Milutin Osmajic received a retrospective eight game ban for biting Owen Beck in the reverse fixture | Getty Images

On the reception Milutin Osmajic can expect...

“He'll be fine,” said Heckingbottom. “I think he shows his personality, his character on the pitch and when you do that, you tend to have that reaction from the fans. It's your own fans who get behind you and their fans who tend to not like you. That won't change. Football wise, there's always someone on the pitch at any one time who's adored by their own and hated by the rest.”

On Blackburn Rovers and their recent injury woes...

“Yeah, they've had theirs but listen we have... I’ve had no sympathy ever for anyone who's had injuries,” said Heckingbottom. “I’ve had that many a time... part and parcel. But now they're getting a few back and we know, just as their start to the season shows, what they are as a squad. I thought they recruited well in terms of good experience and then added one or two at the top end of the pitch who have got those moments in them - and that's why they were up there, without a doubt.

“Listen, every club, manager, no matter what, you'll have spells in the season when things aren't going your way. Performances are ones where you've got to try and rectify and get your finger on it really quickly. Sometimes results, it's obvious why they're not going your way. But as I said we know, especially when they’re getting the players back there, they'll be looking to recapture that form that they showed in the first half-dozen, dozen games.”

On derby day atmospheres in general these days...

“I'd even say that's got quieter as well,” said Heckingbottom. “It tended to be because you could do anything to get the fans on board and going and now it's almost illegal to tackle anyone. That always gets the biggest cheer, especially in a derby... it's probably a bigger cheer than a goal. So those moments have gone, which is sad, but just the fact that there's local bragging rights, there's 6,000 away fans there, it feels like a different game yeah.

“There's more making the effort to go than a trip down the South Coast or something like that. Certainly, when you're a fan going - I think back to when I was going, especially away games, derby games - there's a different feeling to the fans who are attending the game. It's always one that you look forward to. At Burnley away, I thought the fans were fantastic.

“And if we'd have been given more tickets we'd have sold more. So I'm looking forward to feeling like that and it being like that. That day we put on a performance which deserved more, definitely, and if it wasn't for a poor decision we would have got that. So it'd be great to be celebrating the three points with them, but we know what we've got to do and we know what's in front of us. Just as a rule in this league, how difficult getting the three points are, we have to make sure that we turn up and perform.”