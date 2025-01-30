Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

It’s a Lancashire derby at Ewood Park on Friday night

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom expects to have a fully fit squad - bar injured captain Ben Whiteman - for Friday night’s derby.

The Lilywhites take on Blackburn Rovers under the lights at Ewood Park, following back-to-back wins over Watford and Middlesbrough. Whiteman is set for an extended period on the sidelines after taking a blow to his ankle at the training ground.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elsewhere in the PNE squad, there were some concerns over Robbie Brady and Jayden Meghoma - who both appeared to be carrying knocks in last Saturday’s win against Boro. But, Heckingbottom expects to have the two players available to face John Eustace’s side.

Preston North End's Robbie Brady | CameraSport - Dave Howarth

“Yeah, fine, fine,” said the Preston boss. “We would have took Robbie off to protect him as well; obviously we'd made the subs. But yeah, he should be fine. Ledo took a whack. I think you could see him limping for a little while but that was just contact, so he ran that off. Just Ben who is going to be out for a while but apart from that, we are good.”

Injury to North End’s number four comes at a particularly frustrating time for him, having been set to return from a two-match suspension at Watford. Heckingbottom knows Whiteman will be a miss in the final 17 matches but wants him to still be a key figure in and around the squad.

“Yeah, definitely,” said Heckingbottom. “Whether that's organising certain things, logistics, things for the players. We want him involved as often as possible. It's tough because you're doing your rehab, you're in every day... you're probably in longer hours than the other boys as well, not preparing for the games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He was first in the dressing room as well after the game. But to be fair, that's something that I think is really good here and it's pleasing when you walk in. The boys who are out of the squad, whether that's through suspension, injury, left out, they're always in and around on match days, which is great.

“And, everyone's positive. Sometimes, if you think there's any negative influence, you'd just rather work with the squad and keep people away. But everyone's very good here. There's a good unity amongst them. I think, genuinely, we've got some good people here.”

“One of those freak things...”

The exact nature of Whiteman’s injury has not been confirmed by the Preston boss but his latest description suggests it was in bizarre circumstances.

“Yeah, it's one of those freak things,” said Heckingbottom. “We've had a few of those. Robbie landed and did his; Ben literally just rocked his ankle out there. You've just got to cope with it, deal with it as a player, work hard to come back and make sure that when you are coming back, you're as close as possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You're then less likely to get re-injured, having missed time and you're also more likely to get those first team minutes as soon as possible, if you don't cut corners or anything, you keep pushing, you do everything that you need to do. One, for the ankle to get better and two, for your fitness.”

The PNE boss does expect Whiteman to feature again this season for North End and thinks his previous ankle rehab will serve him well.

“Yeah, yeah, no reason why not,” said Heckingbottom. “Listen, you never know with injuries but if rehab goes well - Ben's had an ankle injury before, on the other side, so he knows sort of what the progression is and how it goes. Yeah, if things go well we'll be seeing him again for the end of the season, definitely.”