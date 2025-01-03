Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

It's Gary Rowett's side who head to Deepdale on Saturday

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom will hope to welcome Andrew Hughes back from illness this weekend against Oxford United.

The Welshman was absent for the New Year’s Day defeat at West Brom in which the Lilywhites shipped three poor goals and were defensively vulnerable. Hughes provides balance to Preston’s play at the back and with Robbie Brady (cracked rib) set to miss out again, his return would be a boost.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, it’s a quick turnaround to the Us contest and PNE may well have to go again without Hughes. Brad Potts is another player expected to remain absent due to a knee injury. Heckingbottom must be considering changes given the schedule and first half performance at The Hawthorns.

Captain Ben Whiteman came on at half time and improved the display while fellow experienced head Duane Holmes did a job down the right. Ryan Ledson also came in for praise from the manager post-match and may have thrust himself into contention.

Emil Riis was one of the better performers against the Baggies and scored a brace in the recent win at home to Sheffield Wednesday, but the Dane could be due a breather with it Preston’s third game in seven days. Milutin Osmajic may find himself back in the XI.

Predicted PNE XI vs Oxford United: Woodman; Storey, Whatmough, Hughes, Kesler-Hayden, Holmes, McCann, Whiteman, Greenwood, Frokjaer, Osmajic.