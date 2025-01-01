Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A disappointing start to 2025 for PNE at The Hawthorns

Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom could not hide his frustration after the 3-1 defeat to West Brom on New Year’s Day.

Manager-less Albion were three goals to the good at half time thanks to a Josh Maja brace either side of Callum Styles’ strike. PNE pulled a goal back through substitute Ryan Ledson, 20 minutes from time, but the damage was done in a dismal first half from North End’s point of view. Heckingbottom was left to lament the goals he insisted his team gifted to the Baggies.

“The goals we conceded today were shocking and that’s what has given the game away,” said Heckingbottom. “We got into as many good positions as them in the first half but they punished us and they defended better than us. We gave them those three goals - really poor from our point of view. It is not an excuse but we’ve had a bit of illness going around. Jack (Whatmough) and Jordan (Storey) wanted to play so they were playing.

“You can give them that as an excuse but it is not; the same players were on the pitch and played much better in the second half. The moment you start letting players have an excuse not to perform you are letting everyone else down. There were issues to deal with definitely but the goals we conceded were terrible. Liam (Lindsay) got promoted with Barnsley playing in that position so don’t give him an excuse - he has played there hundreds of times.

“The players understand and get what we got wrong. It is just frustrating; I would’ve liked West Brom to have had to work much harder for that. We actually made a more defensive change (at half time) to stop them and protect one or two players. I am at the stage now, certainly, where we have had a different approach away from home and tried to change the mentality a bit - but I might need to do more than that and really change our tactical approach as well.

“I cannot accept a good performance and then an almost away from home. I would rather be pinching points. We are certainly going to be looking at that... how we set up and yeah, the personality of player that goes on the pitch. I want to be a really good force away from home. Listen, (Ryan Ledson) is playing the next away game. Whether he plays the next home game or not he is playing the next away game. That is exactly what I am talking about.

“Forget tactics, that lad has got personality and he affected the game positively when he came on. He is a great person but that is sort of what I am talking about. You can do the preparation all week... it sounds like I am hammering the players and I’m not. There will be nothing in the two teams other than our three moments of defending which were shocking. Those are things I don’t want to see happen. Tactics are irrelevant if you haven’t got the personality to enforce them. You may as well not do the work if you are not going to impose yourself on the game.”

One incident late on in the game was Albion defender Kyle Bartley throwing PNE striker Emil Riis over the advertising board - deep into second half stoppage time. Heckingbottom raced down the touchline to protest before the defender was shown a yellow card.

On that moment, he said: “I saw one of my players get thrown over the advertising boards. It was more that my frustrations were with Bobby (Madley) and his performance. We get this as well but I think there are massive home performances by officials this season. We’ve got four yellows and they have only got one. They could’ve potentially had two reds and there could’ve potentially been penalties. One is one hundred per cent a red.

“The frustrations boil up when you are on the wrong side of them. There were loads in (the game). They got a goal kick out of it (the Bartley incident). Emil keeps the ball in, we don’t get a foul, the ball is still on the pitch and then they get a goal kick. It was crazy stuff I saw today from Bobby... just mental. You may not notice half of it but how can that be? Emil has kept the ball in, been shoved over the advertising boards, Bobby blows his whistle, goes and speaks to him and then gives West Brom a goal kick. Crazy.”