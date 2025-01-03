Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The PNE man was dealt an injury blow towards the end of the Hull City clash

Preston North End stalwart Brad Potts does not appear close to a return from the knee injury suffered on Boxing Day.

The number 44 took a blow to his knee towards the latter stages of PNE’s 1-0 win over Hull City on Boxing Day. Potts managed to finish the match at Deepdale but has not been involved in the two games since - against Sheffield Wednesday and West Brom.

Boss Paul Heckingbottom was without Potts, Robbie Brady (rib) and Andrew Hughes (ill) at The Hawthorns. The North End chief values left-footed balance highly in his side and would therefore like to get Brady and Hughes back quickly. As for Potts, though, an imminent return to action looks unlikely.

"No, just better when he's better," said Heckingbottom post-West Brom. "It wasn't a serious one. Some damage behind his knee and he played on, so a bit of swelling. We have had a scan so we know what the problem is. Nothing serious, he is just back when he's back - similar to Robbie (Brady).

“Just for the balance (it would be good to have Hughes and/or Brady back). We struggled at the top end of the pitch when we had all the forwards missing. We got them back and wing-backs have generally been the position... Robbie’s had a bit of bad luck.

“We got him back fit after his calf, then he did his ankle and then came back and suffered the cracked rib. It’s been bad luck for him but it’s had an impact on our team because he has been the natural balance on that left side. So yeah, it would be great to get him back.”

Preston’s next challenge in the Championship is a home encounter with Oxford United - who recently appointed the experienced Gary Rowett as manager. Rowett has an excellent record against PNE teams and Heckingbottom - on the back of the Us winning three consecutive games - expects a difficult assignment for his players.

“They are in form,” said Heckingbottom. “Loads of energy about them; much more pragmatic. Gary has got them really organised without the ball and I wouldn’t expect any different from the last three games, to what we’ll play against. They’ve got good experience in the team as well and they’ve got players with moments in them, as we saw earlier this season.

“But I think Gary has got them a bit more organised - in terms of bringing that experience out and letting those players, whose strength are being a bit more pragmatic and tactical, have a bit more control in the game. We have been good at home so I am expecting a really positive performance, but I know Oxford are going to make it difficult.”