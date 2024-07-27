Preston North End player ratings vs Fiorentina as Man of the Match earns 8/10 in pre-season win

How the players performed in their first home pre-season friendly.

Preston fans basked in the sun and were treated to a free flowing friendly that produced plenty of action in both penalty areas.

Freddie Woodman-rounded off superb display with second half penalty save. But also produced couple of crucial early saves with score at 0-0. 8 

Jack Whatmough- had to be on his mettle to counteract Fiorentina’s free flowing attacks 6

Liam Lindsay-first half goal wasn’t a classic but they all count. Big Liam’s challenge also contributed to Fiorentina equaliser. 7

Andrew Hughes-solid performance and needed to be alert to counteract the visitors’ rapid attacks 6

Brad Potts-couple of flashes of promise in the first half but generally quiet afternoon 6

Ben Whiteman- hardly put a foot wrong against some high-quality opposition 7

Stefan Thordarson-assured, controlled midfield display by the Icelander who looked comfortable whenever on the ball. 7

Mads Frokjaer-quietly effective without having a major impact on the game. 5

Sam Greenwood-completed all but stoppage time of home debut. Grateful misplaced back pass didn’t lead to La Viola’s second equaliser 6

Robbie Brady-RB’s corner catalyst for North End’s scrambled opening goal and then surging run and cross created second for Keane 7

Will Keane-predatory finish after Baroncelli’s woeful clearance and also denied minutes earlier by keeper Christensen’s reaction stop. 7

Substitutes:

Dai Cornell

James Pradic

Jordan Storey (71 for Whatmough)-Settled in well enough as Preston dug deep to defend lead.

Ryan Ledson (71 for Thordarson)-little time to influence the contest 5

Emil Riis (63 for Keane)-chased after Brady pass but couldn’t apply more power to his one big chance.

Duane Holmes (63 for Frokjaer)-played through by Whiteman for possible shooting chance but took passing option. 5

Theo Mawene (90 Greenwood)

Kacper Pasiek

Kian Best (84 Brady)

Noah Mawene

Fiorentina:

Christensen, Dodo (Bianco 81), Pongracic (Ranieri 57), Amatucci (Infantino 57), Baroncelli (Comuzzo,67), Sottil (Brekalo 72), Munteanu (Ikone 46), Kayode, Mandragora, Parisi (67 Biraghi), Kouame (72 Kean); substitutes: Terracciano, Martinelli, Caprini, Fortini, Konankouadio, Krastev, Rubino, Barak.

Ratings by Trevor Baxter on behalf of the Lancaster and Crowther Sports Agency