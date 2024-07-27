Preston North End player ratings vs Fiorentina as Man of the Match earns 8/10 in pre-season win
Preston fans basked in the sun and were treated to a free flowing friendly that produced plenty of action in both penalty areas.
Freddie Woodman-rounded off superb display with second half penalty save. But also produced couple of crucial early saves with score at 0-0. 8
Jack Whatmough- had to be on his mettle to counteract Fiorentina’s free flowing attacks 6
Liam Lindsay-first half goal wasn’t a classic but they all count. Big Liam’s challenge also contributed to Fiorentina equaliser. 7
Andrew Hughes-solid performance and needed to be alert to counteract the visitors’ rapid attacks 6
Brad Potts-couple of flashes of promise in the first half but generally quiet afternoon 6
Ben Whiteman- hardly put a foot wrong against some high-quality opposition 7
Stefan Thordarson-assured, controlled midfield display by the Icelander who looked comfortable whenever on the ball. 7
Mads Frokjaer-quietly effective without having a major impact on the game. 5
Sam Greenwood-completed all but stoppage time of home debut. Grateful misplaced back pass didn’t lead to La Viola’s second equaliser 6
Robbie Brady-RB’s corner catalyst for North End’s scrambled opening goal and then surging run and cross created second for Keane 7
Will Keane-predatory finish after Baroncelli’s woeful clearance and also denied minutes earlier by keeper Christensen’s reaction stop. 7
Substitutes:
Dai Cornell
James Pradic
Jordan Storey (71 for Whatmough)-Settled in well enough as Preston dug deep to defend lead.
Ryan Ledson (71 for Thordarson)-little time to influence the contest 5
Emil Riis (63 for Keane)-chased after Brady pass but couldn’t apply more power to his one big chance.
Duane Holmes (63 for Frokjaer)-played through by Whiteman for possible shooting chance but took passing option. 5
Theo Mawene (90 Greenwood)
Kacper Pasiek
Kian Best (84 Brady)
Noah Mawene
Fiorentina:
Christensen, Dodo (Bianco 81), Pongracic (Ranieri 57), Amatucci (Infantino 57), Baroncelli (Comuzzo,67), Sottil (Brekalo 72), Munteanu (Ikone 46), Kayode, Mandragora, Parisi (67 Biraghi), Kouame (72 Kean); substitutes: Terracciano, Martinelli, Caprini, Fortini, Konankouadio, Krastev, Rubino, Barak.
