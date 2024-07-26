The new Championship season will get underway on the second weekend of August as Preston North End host Sheffield United at Deepdale on Friday, August 9.

Sheffield United will be a tough test for North End, given their investment in to the squad. They have signed Callum O'Hare and Kieffer Moore, and Harrison Burrows has been all but confirmed. They had a disastrous campaign in the Premier League, but you can regard them as one of the big hitters for this term.

A selling point about the Championship is that it is unpredictable and that everyone can beat everyone, but in recent years it's been the same teams going up and down. Luton Town and Ipswich Town of course are the exception, with the latter going from League One to the top flight in just two years.

The Championship has been a division where PNE have spent a lot of their time in recent years. There was a spell where they were in League One but thankfully North End returned them to where they belong. The upcoming campaign is the 10th season that North End will have spent in the division, and there is a real desire from the fan base to get the team back to the promised land.