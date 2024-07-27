Preston North End are hoping to conclude some transfer business by the close of the week.

A series of players have been linked with a move to Deepdale this week, but some of those rumours have been put to bed. A move for Alfie Gilchrist was touted, and even Fabrizio Romano got in on the action, but the Chelsea starlet isn't coming to Lancashire.

Scott Wright was another linked, but despite reports of an enquiry, he's not joining from Rangers. He's got a series of Championship clubs to choose from with Sheffield Wednesday supposedly in the driving seat.

As we're less than two weeks away from the start of the Championship season, squads are beginning to take shape. EURO 2024 has meant a delay on some transfer business, as Premier League clubs give their fringe players opportunities in pre-season.

North End have conducted some bits of business with Sam Greenwood joining on loan. He was at Middlesbrough last term, and now Leeds United have sent him to PNE.

Stefan Thordarson has joined for an undisclosed fee and there is an element of intrigue as to how he will fare in the Championship. The 25-year-old has been capped 21 times for the Iceland national team, and he could be viewed as a potential replacement for Alan Browne who went to Sunderland.

Other teams have deeper pockets, especially the likes of Hull City who have sold both Jaden Philogene and Jacob Greaves this summer. Every club wants to make a profit, and some clubs are better at doing business than others.

Here, according to TransferMarkt is how the Championship table would look like based on their values. There’s still more deals to be done, but for the clubs in the six figures, the pressure is on them.

