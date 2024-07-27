Preston North End edge out Fiorentina in first home pre-season friendly

Getty Images

Preston North End enjoyed their first pre-season win over the Italian outfit.

Freddie Woodman’s second half penalty save completed a successful Italian job for Ryan Lowe’s side in their first home friendly of pre-season.

Man of the match Woodman made a string of fine stops to keep out the experienced Serie A outfit but excelled pushing Christian Kouame’s spot kick onto a post after 69 minutes.

Former Everton striker Moise Kean twice hit the woodwork after coming on to replace Kouame as North End claimed the victory spoils thanks to first half goals from Liam Lindsay and Will Keane.

La Viola returned to action just 18 hours after gaining a 1-1 draw in a combative game at League One Bolton.

Europa Conference League runners-up for the past two seasons, Fiorentina’s starting line-up included three players-Dodo, Christian Kouame and skipper Rolado Mandragora-who began last season’s final defeat to Olympiakos.

North End were back at Deepdale for the first time since April 29 and a 3-0 defeat to Leicester that saw the Foxes promoted to the Premier League.

And while the shirt sleeved crowd recognised plenty of favourites, close season arrivals, Stefan Thordarson and Sam Greenwood, were handed home starting debuts.

Certainly, the sunny weather was more synonymous with Tuscany than Lancashire and Fiorentina looked at home in the early stages.

Woodman was twice called into action to turn aside goal bound efforts from Riccardo Sottil and Kouame.

But while pleasing on the eye going forward, Fiorentina hardly looked impregnable at the back.

Robbie Brady’s delivery from a 23rd minute corner was tasty enough but goalie Christensen and his defence’s hesitancy allowed Lindsay to practically scuff the ball into the goal.

Seven minutes later Fiorentina’s equaliser was more aesthetically pleasing. Lindsay brought down Mandragora just outside the area and the skipper’s low left foot free kick rifled beyond Woodman.

A superb surging right wing run and cross by Brazilian Dodo manufactured a glorious chance for Fabiano Parisi whose attempt didn’t match the build-up.

And North End made their visitors pay. Keane’s left foot effort was beaten away by Christensen but minutes later Brady galloped forward and crossed for Keane to shoot home after Baroncelli’s poor clearance.

The second half was equalling entertaining despite mass changes on both sides. Fiorentina looked most likely to score the next goal.

But thanks to Woodman’s acrobatics and Kean’s ability to find only the woodwork, Preston held out for an encouraging win.