January will be the PNE manager’s first full transfer window

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom will not be forcing anyone out in January - but says the club must be open to trading.

It will be the PNE boss’ first full transfer window at Deepdale, having been appointed towards the end of August. Heckingbottom has discussed the upcoming transfer window in several recent press conferences, with regards to planning and potential business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This week, it was stated by North End’s director that the Lilywhites, in many cases, may need to ‘free up spaces within a squad to enhance the squad’. Preston’s manager was asked about that comment on Thursday afternoon.

"Yeah, but I wouldn't want to sell any players, I want to add to them," said Heckingbottom. "But listen, if you are getting money for players who are coming to the end of their contract and would potentially go on a free transfer, then you have got to look at that. But, I don't want to be losing players. I want to improve this squad. However, when everyone is fit, we've got decent numbers here.

“So, I don't want a huge squad where you've got people milling about and knowing they are not going to play. I want to make sure, of our 20/22 players, they all know if they are training and performing well, they've all got a chance of getting in and staying in the team. So, yeah, we won't be looking to carry big numbers. I would rather get a lot more quality and limit the numbers.”

On the prospect of wheeling and dealing next month, he added: “January is always hard. I don't think you get the best value, especially on your permanents. But, that is not to say we aren't looking. We have to look. Players could be at other clubs in similar situations, where they are losing players potentially for free in the summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If we are in a position where we can bring that player in, rather than getting into a dogfight and auction for a player, with salary and things in the summer, then that could be something we do. But, it is usually a lot more difficult in January."