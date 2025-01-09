Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The midfielder has entered the final six months of his contract

Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom has confirmed the club has received no bids for midfielder Ryan Ledson.

The Lancashire Post reported on Wednesday evening that a couple of clubs had expressed an interest in the 27-year-old - whose contract expires in the summer. On Thursday speculation around a return to Oxford United and move to Portsmouth then surfaced - though the latter was quickly played down.

“No,” said Heckingbottom, when asked if there has been any offers. “Listen, I know there would be interest in Ryan if he wanted to go and if we wanted him go - he's a really good player. But no, there's been no bids.”

Game time has been hard to come by this season for the Liverpudlian, who has made 197 appearances for PNE since signing in the summer of 2018. He is someone the manager has spoken particularly highly of though on a couple of occasions.

Heckingbottom has therefore not ruled out Ledson extending his contract at Deepdale - the midfielder’s personality and character is something valued by the PNE chief. At the same time Heckingbottom is aware the number 18 isn’t playing as much as he’d like.

“No and for us that obviously has implications, because he's out of contract in the summer,” said Heckingbottom. “And obviously for Ledo. But I don't think anyone needs to be told that Ledo gives his all every day, every moment in training, and in the games. And he wants to be here, he wants to play. But, just like every footballer that we've just been speaking about, he's got a career to look after as well.

“And he wants game time. So, yeah, I'm aware of that and he is. But for me and the football club as well, we've got a few players who are out of contract in the summer. And we need to make sure that we do right by the club as well. If, come the summer, we're managing with the budget, then we have to play with the budget.

“Does that make sense? If we're not getting big injections of cash from player sales, things like that, then we're managing the budget. And using players who are out of contract is a big thing. That's not to say that they're not going. I've spoken with one or two who know that they won't be getting contracts. But Ledo's not one of those and there's every chance that he's here again next year.”