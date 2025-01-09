Ryan Ledson has been linked with a move to Fratton Park. The Preston North End midfielder is wanted by four teams in total. | Getty Images

Preston North End have received no approaches from Championship rivals Portsmouth about midfielder Ryan Ledson.

The Portsmouth News claims a move for the 27-year-old is not something they are actively pursuing - despite reports linking Pompey with the Deepdale player.

A number of Championship clubs - including former club Oxford United - are interested in luring the Liverpudlian away from North End this month as he enters the final six months of his contract. However, it’s understood that no contact has been by the south-coast side that would instigate a move to Fratton Park or would see Ledson swap Lancashire for Hampshire during the January transfer window.

Ledson, who played with Blues head coach and former PNE defender John Mousinho during their time together at Oxford United, remains in contact with his former Kassam Stadium team-mate. But those conversations have not led to Portsmouth making contact with the relevant people about his potential availability.

Instead, the Blues remain on course to bring in Newcastle midfielder and one-time PNE target Isaac Hayden, with the 29-year-old wanted to bring much-needed experience and nous to their engine-room. West Ham loanee Freddie Potts and Andre Dozzell have been Mousinho’s preferred pairing in the centre of the park in recent months. But with 21st-placed Pompey still hovering around the lower reaches of the table, midfield reinforcements have been among their top priorities this January.

Ledson would fit the bill, given the fact that he has spent the past seven seasons operating at Championship level for North End, accumulating 175 appearances in the process. Those minutes have dried up this season, however, under Paul Heckingbottom, with the ex-England youth-team international remaining benched for eight of Preston’s past 10 games. And while there’s a strong possibility the midfielder could cut his time short at Deepdale this month, there’s currently nothing to suggest Pompey could be his new footballing home.