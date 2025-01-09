Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

He has scored seven goals in all competitions for PNE this season

Sam Greenwood wouldn’t be the first loan star the Preston North End faithful watched walk away and not return. It’s happened several times over recent years and the Lilywhites will not be alone in that regard - at the end of the day this market allows clubs to recruit players of added quality, whom they would otherwise be unable to.

History therefore tells us that Greenwood, probably, will be playing his football elsewhere next year. But there is one difference with this particular deal, to the likes of Cameron Archer, Tom Cannon, Liam Millar, Sepp van den Berg, Alvaro Fernandez and others. That is the option-to-buy inserted in the loan deal with parent club Leeds United.

It’s something Middlesbrough had last campaign - for a reported £1.5million - but opted against triggering after Greenwood only played a bit-part role in the second half of the season. This year the 22-year-old has been a main player in Preston’s team and there is no sign of that changing. And it counts for little in the grand scheme of things, but this is someone clearly enjoying their football too.

The potential snags and issues with PNE’s ‘option’ have been outlined - it’s been implied that a Leeds United promotion would see Greenwood’s wages increase to a level beyond Preston’s means. Daniel Farke’s side sit top of the Championship table after 26 games. But North End’s option can be taken up whenever; you would struggle to find a Preston fan against doing so.

If the agreed fee is in the region of Boro’s, as expected, then it is in the Lilywhites’ price range. It’s not quite as easy as that, mind. Personal terms would still have to be agreed with Greenwood - who is able to refuse a contract. As much as he is performing well in a PNE shirt and seems genuinely happy at the moment, the business decision is clearly to wait until the summer and assess his options.

Time will tell whether Greenwood gets himself back in the first team picture at Leeds but after being loaned out for the last two seasons - and promotion very much on - it seems unlikely. He is only under contract at Elland Road until 2026, which may give interested clubs a little bit of leverage in negotiations. It may also open up the possibility of another loan move - which North End would surely explore.

For now Preston must enjoy Greenwood while he is wearing the shirt and continuing to contribute on the pitch. The 22-year-old is someone Paul Heckingbottom enjoys working with - a hard working, team player with a likable attitude and top talent. Players like Greenwood are ambitious though and if PNE are to stand any chance, a strong second half to the season can only help their cause.