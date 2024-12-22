Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

PNE were beaten 2-1 by QPR on Saturday afternoon

The red card woke the place up. Did you feel it was drifting towards a draw?

"I was hoping," said Heckingbottom. "Listen, of course you want three but yeah, 100 per cent. You smell blood then. It's a good stadium... close, tight. I have been here before and seen both (sides), because that away end can get jammed as well and get really rocking.

“It can create a good atmosphere here but yeah, their first goal sort of lit it up a little bit and then we managed it through. Then, the red card ignites the atmosphere for the fans again and you can smell blood, especially if you are a centre-forward seeing Ali at centre-back - and the other areas of the pitch. It was tough and I would've been delighted if we'd seen it through."

You made your second sub quite quickly - Duane Holmes for Jack Whatmough. Did you want to force the issue a bit more?

"Yeah, and Jack was struggling," said Heckingbottom. "It was an easy one. Jordan could go and do Jack's job. Kaine could drop back and deal with Saito, with Duane a bit higher. So yeah, we will have to see after Jack is after that. Lots of things happened today which we could do without. We will have to deal with the repercussions of it and see injuries, suspensions and things like that."

On other second half subs, he added: "We wanted all three, but also we were not playing well. I felt QPR were on top at that moment. So, you want to wrestle some momentum back in the game as well. It was that intent. That didn't really change it though. I felt we were always working hard, scrapping and fighting rather than dominating. But yeah, the big moment where we were really handicapped was when Liam went off."

Do you think it was a mistake to leave Brady up against Smyth?

"No, it wasn't a mistake for the reason it was done," said Heckingbottom. "It has just not worked, simple. The two most experienced players got done by a run we had worked on all week. That is the frustrating bit. But, I cannot criticise that because our bench, players and everyone who has come on throughout the season I've been really pleased with that impact."

You said you liked the energy and effort... would you not put this in the same bracket as Millwall and Portsmouth?

"Yeah, we were committed and competed," said Heckingbottom. "It was scrappy at times, because of how tenacious both teams were when getting after the ball. It is what you have to do away from home. You've got to come away and be second best in areas, but pick up points. We want to create that habit and it would've been a good start today. That is why I am so disappointed with Matt and the decision he made, because it handicapped us."

You had a good following behind you again today, it's a long trip home for them...

"Long trip home," said Heckingbottom. "I hope they stay down for the weekend and make the most of it. But yeah, listen, I think they will feel like us. I think the fans will know exactly what I am talking about - when you come away from home, are not at your best but can take points, whether it be a point or three. It is a big part of trying to be successful. To get so close, it is tough.

“I would've made a big point of us having played the same - still not at our best - but I would've been talking about the characteristics we did show to get the point. As I say, we were handicapped at the end and we've just been chatting about how we manage those moments. It is difficult when our midfield - Steffy and Duane - are defending our box and then it's Robbie and Jeppe at the back post.

“Kaine and Keano were defending the other back post and Ali McCann was defending the middle of the goal, against Frey. We know we did some things really well, but how else can we help ourselves manage the game a bit better? Again, that is where I thought Matt (Donohue) didn't help us one little bit. Lots of things dictated the result and it is just a sore one, with the timing of the goal."

Was Andrew Hughes just not quite ready?

"No," said Heckingbottom. "He trained again yesterday. He got through it but we don't do much on a Friday and he was still feeling it. So, we were still aware of it and made the call for him to stay away - so we can get him right and get him ready for Boxing Day."