Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

PNE took the lead at Loftus Road but left empty handed

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom felt his team got what they deserved at Queens Park Rangers on Saturday.

The Lilywhites took the lead after 21 minutes, as Milutin Osmajic capitalised on a nasty injury to Steve Cook - which saw space open up for the PNE striker to run into and score. But, QPR levelled five minutes into the second half and nicked all three points right at the death. North End’s task was made tougher by the red card shown to Liam Lindsay, seven minutes from time. Heckingbottom admitted his side were inferior on the day, but that their task wasn’t helped by the decision to dismiss his number six.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The best way to sum it up is that we would’ve been celebrating a draw,” said Heckingbottom. “I thought QPR were the better team - helped by the officials all game, but they were the better team. It would’ve been a big point for us, but I think they deserved the win. It is not a sending off. It has totally killed us, because we had all our attacking players on the pitch. We have players on who are not comfortable defending the box and lots of players out of positions for us, then.

“So, that was a big, big problem for us. QPR were very good. They competed against us really, really well - tenacious, bodies around the ball. I thought they were fantastic, but the referee helped them out massively with that one. Morgan chopped it back inside - a good bit of skill - but into our player, by the way. Liam, unless he turns invisible, there is nothing he can do. So, he has been sent off for their player losing the ball. He cannot do anything. He cannot move.

“Morgan chopped inside, kicked the ball to Jordan (Storey) and Liam has been sent off. I have spoken about us trying to pick up points and making sure we can be a team, when we are not playing well, who can pick up points. That would’ve been that type of performance today. The work rate was there. We were fighting and scrapping; we lacked a bit of quality in the moments when we did get in. So, we didn’t create enough. We were competing to make sure we got something out of the game and then that moment really, really hurt us.”

On the goals conceded, Heckingbottom added: “Robbie (Brady) has gambled on the corner. We changed at half time because one of our problems, I felt, was that if it came down our left Liam went to Kaine (Kesler-Hayden) and he was automatically touching back on his right. They were setting to press that and we ended up back at Freddie (Woodman) every time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We wanted Robbie on to receive and pass and him or Liam to be able to pass forward, all the time. Ironically, that decision cost us today. Their first goal came down that side - miscommunication - and then the second goal. So yeah, our subs have been very good. Today, we didn’t get them right. I thought Duane (Holmes) was alright but apart from that... because we were not playing well, we made subs to try and change it.”