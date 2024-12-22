Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Nottingham Forest loan signing was not involved at Loftus Road

Preston North End loan man Josh Bowler was not picked in the match day squad for Saturday’s trip to Queens Park Rangers.

The Lilywhites were beaten 2-1 at Loftus Road and summer signing Bowler didn’t get the opportunity to play against the club he spent four years at as a youth player. He started the recent away match at Cardiff City and was then an unused substitute in last weekend’s draw at Leeds United.

But, with Heckingbottom’s full squad - apart from Andrew Hughes - available to face the Rs, the Nottingham Forest loan man sat out. PNE’s bench consisted of Dai Cornell, Patrick Bauer, Ryan Ledson, Robbie Brady, Ben Whiteman, Duane Holmes, Jeppe Okkels, Will Keane and Emil Riis.

“We left Josh out today and put Jeppe back in, in front of him,” said Heckingbottom. “We have had lots of conversations with Jeppe. He knows what I want from him and what I need from him. He knows - to get on the pitch and start games - we need more.

“We will keep working and yeah, we obviously work on the next opponents but we are constantly working with the players who are not in the team. If we get them in the team, we improve the team so that is always ongoing.”

On whether Bowler will be back in his thinking for Hull City on Boxing Day, the PNE boss added: “Yeah, every player is. It is mad how quickly we can change. You just asked about Josh Bowler. I am leaving him out of a squad where we had everyone back fit.

“Now, we are going into the next game and as we are talking at the minute I’ve got three centre-halves missing. That is how quick it can change and that is part of it. Throughout the season, that happens all the time.”