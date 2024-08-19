Paul Heckingbottom | CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

Ryan Lowe left his job as PNE manager last Monday

Paul Heckingbottom is in pole position to become the next manager of Preston North End, the Lancashire Post understands.

Ryan Lowe’s sudden exit, after two-and-a-half years but one game into the 2024/25 campaign, was confirmed last Monday. His former assistant, Mike Marsh, took charge of the Carabao Cup win over Sunderland last Tuesday and Championship defeat at Swansea, last Saturday.

After the loss in Wales, interim manager Marsh did not show for the post-match press conference - with it swiftly announced that he would not be taking the team any further. Preston then had their shortlist drawn up, with a view to appointing someone ahead of Saturday’s clash against Luton Town.

A whole host of names have been linked with the vacancy, but over the weekend Heckingbottom, and ex-Manchester City EDS coach, Brian Barry-Murphy, pulled away with the bookies. The latter is understood to have applied for the job, but it’s Heckingbottom who is the leading contender.

The 47-year-old is believed to have interviewed for the job, with it reported early last week that he would be keen on the move to Deepdale. The former Leeds United and Barnsley boss has been out of work since December 2023, when Sheffield United relieved him of his duties.

Heckingbottom was appointed by the Blades in November 2021, and guided the Bramall Lane outfit to promotion the following season - having lost in the play-off semi-finals the campaign prior. A tough run in the top flight, though, saw him replaced by Chris Wilder. Heckingbottom also had a 32-game spell in charge of Hibernian, in 2019.