I’ve seen my former club Preston North End in action three times now, under manager Paul Heckingbottom - against Fulham, Watford and then Burnley, last weekend. For me, one thing which has stood out is the attitude of the players. I think it’s been really good. I think you can see that the manager has a specific style - he seems like he really wants to go after games a little bit more. They did that against a good Premier League side, in Fulham, and then Preston were dominant against Watford.

I said it on commentary, that I felt Watford were there to counter attack and if Preston just stepped it up a little bit more, closed them down and got the ball out wide, they would go on and win the game. That is what they did; they scored their goals at the right time. And on Saturday, I thought they were brilliant from start to finish if I’m honest. I don’t think anyone expected Preston to go to Burnley and really go after them, from the first whistle.

I think everyone, even with it being a derby, expected them to go there, sit in a little bit and try to hit them on the counter. From the start, they were at it and the midfield got really close to Burnley’s - nicking things and then you make it a proper derby. The home crowd in front of us were going bonkers all game. Like I say, I think Heckingbottom has just got that positivity in terms of wanting them to attack games - but everyone has got to know their jobs.

Down that right side, Kaine Kesler-Hayden has been a massive plus. Whether they can push beyond mid-table is another thing, because the Championship is a really, really tough division. But, what you have got to do is get that consistency going, find a way of playing and find a way of winning. And, it’s believing in what you’re being told and coached. I can definitely see that from the games I have done and the post-match interviews with the players, which I always read and watch.

That is what I am hearing off them, that they are enjoying it - being a bit more aggressive and a bit more adventurous. I think it suits Preston. Paul Heckingbottom has probably looked at the team and thought: ‘Where are our strengths?’ I have always said that Preston, with the players they’ve got, are better when they are pressing and on the front foot. They have got lads who can cross out wide and Kesler-Hayden now gives you that pace up and down.

In midfield, I think Ali McCann is playing outstandingly well. Ali likes to put fires out, but he always gets close to opposition and if he can nick the ball a bit further up the pitch - instead of sitting back all the time - then you have that attacking impetus to slide a pass, get a shot off or send a cross into the box. In the three games I’ve recently seen, that is what they’ve been really good at. It’s always difficult when a new manager comes in; by the end of Ryan Lowe’s tenure the fans had been on his back for a period.

You have got to reflect on that. I obviously played for the club and played with Ryan, but with the job we now do - commentating and analysing - I think Preston’s last 46 games were 39 points or something, which is relegation really. So, they have made the change and got a manager who has cultural values along with Stuart McCall. He knows what he wants from his players and he’s probably brought a bit more positivity into the group.

The players just seem like they are really buying into it, which is the main thing for me - to see that they know how to play his system already. It’s starting to come to fruition with good results. The successful team I played in at North End were very strong at Deepdale. In football, all the teams that win trophies or gain promotion, their home form is immaculate. In 2014/15, we didn’t play the most open, expansive football, but everyone knew their job and if we got a goal up, we knew we weren’t going to lose.

That is a good place to be and I’m sure it’s what Paul Heckingbottom wants. The majority of your fans, who are season card holders, come and watch the home games. The away atmosphere is brilliant and Preston always travel in their numbers. But, ultimately, you want to do well at home. There is no reason why they can’t; I say it all the time. It’s when you step away from it, you realise what a great stadium it is to play in, week-in-week-out.

The fans are with you the majority of the time, it’s a beautiful stadium and the pitch is immaculate. They should relish playing there every week and they need to get that fear into the opposition. I saw that in Watford. I thought they gave them a lot of respect... they sat in, tried to keep possession a bit but just play on the counter attack with the pace they had. Preston have got to bully teams out of it and believe that anyone who comes there, if they’re going to get any points they better earn it.

One thing I have noticed is that PNE are playing higher up and that will be a challenge for the defenders, but they are capable. You have got to get your distances right. Those lads have played together for a long time. I think it suits the balance and we had it with our team, which did well. They have got an attacking threat with Kesler-Hayden. His first thought is like a winger’s. He wants to get at you, is so good one-v-one, has pace to burn and wants to cross.

On the other side, you’ve got international experience and a leader in Robbie Brady - but someone who sits in a little bit more. Up top, North End are really going to need Emil Riis for the next block of games. It is the hardest job in football, to put the ball in the back of the net. We all know what Emil can do and produce. I think injuries have knocked him back a bit, in terms of where he could and should be. On Saturday, it was embarrassing his goal was chalked off. It was really well worked and a mile onside.

That’s one other thing I think Preston have done really well in recent weeks - mixing up their set-pieces. Emil took that chance well and I think that set him up for the afternoon. He was a threat, all day long, in behind. But, he was probably playing against the best centre-half I’ve seen in that league across the last two seasons - Esteve was outstanding for Burnley, but Emil made it a tough afternoon for him. Going forward, he’s just got to get that self belief back and go and be the main man.

I’ve definitely seen enough to be encouraged about. Preston should always be a competitive team in the Championship, because they have got a good manager and great players. It’s just a brilliant football club. The break has perhaps come at the wrong time, because they’re in a good moment. But, it might also give the manager time to have a look at everything, assess, look at the games coming up and decide what it’s going to look like.

I think it is a brilliant appointment for the club. You only have to see where he’s been in his career, what he has achieved and what he’s done at football clubs. He did really well at Sheffield United and probably didn’t deserve to lose his job, but that’s Preston’s gain. I really like the way he speaks and the players, I can definitely see are trying to do what he’s telling them - which means the coaching and everything they need is brilliant.

Results always help and they’ve started reasonably well, but the atmosphere has been brilliant for the last couple of games at Deepdale - and the away support is always good. So, I am really looking forward to the next few matches after the international break - and there is obviously the big, mouth-watering cup tie against Arsenal, which is brilliant for the football club. I am sure it’ll be a full house. I’ll be co-commentating on that one. They can’t get rid of me now! Two wins and a draw, I’m on a good run so far this season... hopefully Heckingbottom and the team can continue to kick on.