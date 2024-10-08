Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Freddie Woodman was dreaming of a trip to Crystal Palace in the Carabao Cup - but the Preston North End goalkeeper will take Arsenal all day.

The Lilywhites host Mikel Arteta’s side, in round four, at the end of October. There is important league business for both teams to conduct before then, once Premier League and Championship action resumes post-international break.

But, the Gunners encounter is one Woodman will be counting down the days to, when it gets closer. Born in Croydon, he experienced plenty of the London-football scene growing up. Part of that, despite his love for Palace, involved going to watch Arsene Wenger’s team.

"Arsenal is a good one, yeah!” said Woodman. “I spent a lot of time in the Clock End as a kid. My best friend was a massive Arsenal fan and season ticket holder. I spent a lot of time watching the Invincibles, which was obviously unbelievable. To finally go and play Arsenal, in the cup, it will be quite special."

Back to the rigours and relentless nature of Championship football - Woodman is speaking after the much welcomed win over Watford, which PNE followed up with a point at Burnley. North End put four points on the board, after the dismal showing at Millwall. The reaction against the Hornets came as no surprise to the number one, though.

"What is key is that during the week, we will review what we did wrong and the manager will highlight what we need to improve on,” said Woodman. “He makes it crystal clear, so going into the next game you know exactly what's required of you. And yeah, that has been evident since he has come in.

"He highlights what we can do better, even when we win, and we all try and do it in the next game. People won't mind me saying that footballers need it crystal clear - very black and white. We seem to get that, which is good and takes away the uncertainty in football.”

On his own form, Woodman added: "I think I am starting to find my form again, which is nice. I've had a couple of good games and played well in the cup. So yeah, hopefully I am starting to find some form and I can be consistent with that.

“Every manager has different ideas and since the new manager has come in, he’s been demanding of me doing a different role - but one I know I am capable of doing. It has been exciting, I feel like I’ve learned a lot already and I feel like we’re building nicely in the games.

“It’s just working really hard on the things he wants me to do and trying to build some consistency in what we are doing. It’s really becoming part of the team in possession - I think that has been a big one and it’s something I have enjoyed.”