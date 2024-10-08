Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

PNE striker scored twice in last week's 3-0 win over Watford

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There was no doubt that Paul Heckingbottom’s decision to start Milutin Osmajic against Watford last week paid off - though it was a topic of debate.

The Lilywhites beat Watford 3-0 at Deepdale, with Osmajic scoring PNE’s first two goals. The number 28 was handed a start, after accepting his FA charge for violent conduct. News of Osmajic’s eight-game ban was then confirmed on Friday, for biting Blackburn Rovers defender Owen Beck.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He played two games after the charge, against Millwall and the Hornets, as North End awaited the final outcome. Watford boss Tom Cleverley was ‘surprised’ to see Osmajic feature on the night, but didn’t blame Heckingbottom for picking him.

On doing so, the PNE boss said: “I am not going to punish him twice, me twice, the club twice, the fans twice. We will wait and see what the governing bodies do and then deal with that. We will have our own things, internally, but apart from that the FA will decide.”

It’s a view the Deepdale faithful agreed with, based on the several responses we received on social media. The vast majority of commenting Preston supporters, online, were with Heckingbottom and didn’t feel North End ought to discipline Osmajic themselves - by leaving him out.

Katie Eames: Until the FA decide his fate why shouldn't he play? He had a superb game last night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nathan Cooper: Fair play can't argue with that and he definitely repaid the faith quality performance last night.

Dave Tierney: Yeah, he's admitted the offence so until the judgement, play him.

Bill Wilson: Excellent and pragmatic decision.

Andrew Martin Green: If he gets a ten match ban it would be silly to have turned it into an eleven match ban by not playing him.

John Baker: The FA took the case away from PNE so let it stay with them. I agree with the boss.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alex Coward: At present his punishment is undecided?? The manager is using the tools at his disposal and that’s the right thing to do. Once the FA have decided what’s happening, the player should make a public apology... IMHO.

Rob Robinson: Wise words, he has to do his work until he’s not able to. Look what the fans would have missed last night if the club had “banned” him.

Sharon Kendrick: This is it, why punish everyone else for one player’s wrongdoing! He will learn his lesson I’m sure and will have likely been fined and will serve his FA ban.

Stephen Smith: If he's available play him. Serve his punishment and as soon as available get him back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steve McBride: Agree with Heck! Milly showed what a handful he can be last night. I’m sure he’s embarrassed!! But let’s be clear - any ban he gets will be extremely painful after last night’s 2 goal display!! Rather than fine him, he should spend some time supporting local charities and the community during the ban. It will also be a great time for Ched Evans to work with him for his return.Al